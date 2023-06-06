  • Write a Review
New Luxury Cruise Ships on Order

Luxury cruise ships keep getting better and better with each passing season, and these new ships are no exception.

If you're like us, you can't wait to see what these new luxe options will look like. Check out our list below to see which new luxury ships are hitting the waves next.

If you're curious about expedition, we've got those covered too: New Expedition and Adventure Cruise Ships, as well as the larger ships: New Cruise Ships on Order.

On This Page

  • New Luxury Cruise Ships Launching in 2022
  • New Luxury Cruise Ships Launching in 2023

New Luxury Cruise Ships Launching in 2022

Evrima

Launch Date: August 2022

Tonnage: 26,500

Berths: 298

Ritz-Carlton’s first foray into luxury ocean cruising has been delayed several times over, but its launch date is now fast approaching. The boutique vessel will offer yacht-like design, dedicated personal assistants in all suite categories, and a selection of five dining venues, in addition to other luxe amenities.

New Luxury Cruise Ships Launching in 2023

Silver Nova

Launch Date: 2023

Tonnage: Evolution-Class Ship

Berths: TBD

Silver Nova is the first of two Evolution-Class luxury cruise ships, and will debut in 2023. The ship will offer eight individual dining venues and will feature a brand-new, asymmetrically-designed pool deck.

Oceania Cruises (Unnamed)

Launch Date: 2023

Tonnage: 67,000

Berths: 1,200

The first ship in Oceania’s Allura class doesn’t have a name yet. But the line promises that the two 1,200-passenger Allura class vessels -- the second one is due in 2025 -- will retain the warmth, popular design elements and amenities of Marina and Riviera.

Updated June 09, 2022
