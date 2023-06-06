#outertable td { vertical-align: top; padding: 8px; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; line-height: 16px; } #outertable td ul { margin: 0px 0px 0px 10px; padding: 0px; } #outertable td li { padding: 3px 0px 3px 0px; margin: 0px; } .heading { background: #eee; border: 0 } .alternatingBg { background: #f6f5f5; } .shipname, .camera, .checkratesBtn { float: left !important; margin: 2px; padding: 0px 5px 0px 0px; } .grid { border-left: dotted 1.2px #ccc !important; border-bottom: dotted 1.2px #ccc !important; } .shipname { padding-top: 0px; } .shipname a { font-family: Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; font-size: 12px; font-weight: bold; color: #065ea8; text-decoration: none; !important } .shipname a:hover { font-family: Arial, Helvetica, Sans-Serif; font-size: 12px; font-weight: bold; color: #065ea8; text-decoration: underline; } .shipdescription { padding-top: 20px; } .checkratesBtn { height: 25px; width: 110px; overflow: hidden; } .last { border-right: dotted 1.2px #ccc !important; border-left: dotted 1.2px #ccc !important; border-bottom: dotted 1.2px #ccc !important; }

New Ship

Deployment

Berths

Launch Date

New Ship Details

Haimark Travel's Ganges Voyager

Ganges River, India

56

January 2015

Ganges Voyager is a 28-suite ship, which is chartered out to other cruise lines and tour operators, including Vantage and APT. Suites onboard range from 261-400 square feet, and are divided into five categories, with 10 cabins on the Main Deck and the remainder on the Upper Deck.

Pandaw River Cruises' Kha Byoo Pandaw

Irrawaddy River, Burma

20

January 2015

Kha Byoo Pandaw, starting service early in 2015 will have a shallow-draft design to allow access from Mandalay to Bhamo, the most northern navigable point of the Irrawaddy, close to the China border. Not all details have been released, but the 20-passenger ship will have two, walk-around passenger decks. The upper will have three cabins measuring 170 square feet and one premium cabin. The main deck will have six cabins.

Avalon Waterways' Avalon Siem Reap

Mekong River, Vietnam & Cambodia

36

January 2015

Sailing in Vietnam and Cambodia, Avalon Siem Reap carries 36 passengers in 18 cabins that measure 245 square feet. Each stateroom features a 14-foot wide, wall-to-wall, panoramic window, which opens to create an indoor-outdoor living space. Built by local craftsmen, the ship has been designed so it can cruise to places not accessible on larger ships. Avalon Siem Reap will replace the line's current Mekong vessel Avalon Angkor. Most notably, the new ship's design will enable it to sail the entire route from Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City to Siem Reap in Cambodia without the need for a seven-hour coach transfer at the end of the itinerary.

American Cruise Lines' American Eagle

Mississippi River, U.S.A.

150

March 2015

American Cruise Line's new paddlewheel riverboat, American Eagle, will closely resemble its 2012 sister vessel Queen of the Mississippi -- the first new paddlewheeler built specifically for the Mississippi in nearly 20 years. Staterooms range from 300 to 600 square feet, with 60 square foot balconies. Other facilities include elevators to all decks, outdoor exercise area and putting green, guest laundry and complimentary wireless internet. American Eagle will offer various week-long itineraries on the Mississippi from March through December.

AmaWaterways' and APT's AmaSerena

Rhine, Main and Danube Rivers

164

March 2015

AmaSerena will join AmaWaterways' and APT's European fleet in 2015. The ship offers 82 staterooms, measuring 210 – 235 square feet; most feature twin balconies -- a French balcony and a separate outside balcony. There are also four suites measuring 300 square feet apiece. All cabins feature a state-of-the-art “Infotainment” system including television, on-demand films and high-speed Internet access.

AmaWaterways' and APT's AmaVenita

Rhine, Main and Danube Rivers

164

March 2015

AmaVenita will join AmaWaterways' and APT's European fleet in 2015. The ship offers 82 staterooms, measuring 160 – 235 square feet; most feature twin balconies -- a French balcony and a separate outside balcony. There are also four suites measuring 300 square feet apiece. All cabins feature a state-of-the-art “Infotainment” system including television, on-demand films and high-speed Internet access.

Avalon Waterways' Avalon Tapestry II

Rhine, Main and Danube Rivers

128

March 2015

Avalon Tapestry II is the latest addition to Avalon Waterways' "all suite" ships in Europe. The ships feature two full decks of suites, all with wall-to-wall sliding panoramic windows that create an open-air balcony with a seating area for six people. Standard cabins are 200 square feet with Royal Suites measuring 300 square feet and featuring king-size beds and full-size bathrooms.

Avalon Waterways' Avalon Tranquility II

Rhine, Main and Danube Rivers

128

March 2015

Avalon Tranquility II is the latest addition to Avalon Waterways' "all suite" ships in Europe. The ships feature two full decks of suites, all with wall-to-wall sliding panoramic windows that create an open-air balcony with a seating area for six people. Standard cabins are 200 square feet with Royal Suites measuring 300 square feet and featuring king-size beds and full-size bathrooms.

Emerald Waterways' Emerald Dawn

Rhine, Main and Danube Rivers

182

March 2015

Emerald Waterways' innovative new 182-passenger, 443-foot long ships have 92 cabins divided into five different categories –– two solo (130 square feet), 18 Staterooms (162 square feet), 60 Panorama Balcony Suites (180 square feet), eight Grand Balcony Suites (210 square feet) and four Owner's Suites (315 square feet). The Owner's Suites each comprise a separate, closed-off bedroom, a separate lounge area and an outdoor balcony. The most innovative bit of design planned is a dual-purpose area at the aft of the ship that transforms from an indoor, heated pool with retractable roof during the day, to a cinema at night.

Emerald Waterways' Emerald Sun

Rhine, Main and Danube Rivers

182

March 2015

Emerald Waterways' innovative new 182-passenger, 443-foot long ships have 92 cabins divided into five different categories –– two solo (130 square feet), 18 Staterooms (162 square feet), 60 Panorama Balcony Suites (180 square feet), eight Grand Balcony Suites (210 square feet) and four Owner's Suites (315 square feet). The Owner's Suites each comprise a separate, closed-off bedroom, a separate lounge area and an outdoor balcony. The most innovative bit of design planned is a dual-purpose area at the aft of the ship that transforms from an indoor, heated pool with retractable roof during the day, to a cinema at night.

Tauck River Cruising's Tauck Esprit

Rhine, Main and Danube Rivers

118

March 2015

One of Tauck's four Jewel-class vessels sailing on the Rhine, Main and Danube, Esprit accommodates 118 passengers. Staterooms include 14 spacious 300-square-foot suites with walk-in closets and marble bathrooms with full-size tubs. Esprit also has seven 183-square-foot cabins, and standard cabins are 150 square feet. A total of 85 per cent of cabins have floor-to-ceiling windows with French balconies.

Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection's S.S. Maria Theresa

Rhine, Main and Danube Rivers

155

March 2015

Maria Theresa, the 150-passenger sister ship to S.S. Catherine and S.S. Antoinette will feature the line's distinctive, rich design details including original, hand-selected art, classic furnishings and antiques. The majority of the 75 lavishly appointed cabins measure 162 and 194 square feet. Maria Theresa will offer its 159 passengers sumptuous decor and a touch of luxury on its European itineraries. The 80 cabins range in size from 162 square feet at the smallest to more than 400 square feet for the single Royal Suite.

CroisiEurope's Camargue

Rhone and Saone Rivers

146

April 2015

CroisiEurope's Camargue, a 148-passenger vessel based on the Rhone and Saone, is the smaller version of CroisiEurope's other three-deck European ships. However, instead of providing the same ratio of cabins in relation to the size, the line has reduced the number of staterooms on Camargue to provide more spacious public areas. There are 76 cabins, which are situated on the main and upper decks, which all have floor-to-ceiling picture windows. In addition to the two cabin decks, there's also a sun deck, and other public areas include a panoramic lounge and bar.

CroisiEurope's Gil Eanes

Douro River

142

April 2015

In April 2015, 142-passenger Gil Eanes will join CroisiEurope's three river vessels that already sail on Portugal's Douro. At 262 feet, Gil Eanes will be slightly larger than the existing ships -- Infante Don Henrique, Vasco de Gama and Fernao de Magalhaes -- which each measure 246 feet. It will have the same number of cabins, 71 in total, each measuring 129 square feet. They'll be divided between the upper, middle and main decks.

CroisiEurope's Loire Princess

Loire River

96

April 2015

In 2015, CroisiEurope will debut a new generation of paddleboat on the Loire, which will also be the first-ever overnight cruise vessel on the river. The 295-foot, 96-passenger ship has been designed for shallow waters with a small paddle wheel on the side that will help propel the vessel (as opposed to the large wheels on the sterns of traditional paddle steamers). Cabins on the ship's upper deck will have balconies measuring 10 feet by four feet, and all cabins will have flatscreen TVs and wifi access.

Amadeus by Lueftner's Amadeus Silver II

Rhine, Main and Danube Rivers

164

April 2015

Austrian-based Luftner Cruises' Amadeus Silver II will enter into service in April 2015, increasing the size of the line's fleet to a total of 12 vessels in Europe and two on the rivers of Southeast Asia. A new feature on the European ship is the River Terrace, which is an open-air space at the bow of the boat. Also new to the ship are 12 cabins with walkout balconies. Silver II's 78 standard cabins measure 173 square feet. It also has 12 suites (258 square feet each), all located on the third, Mozart Deck, and all offering full balconies (27 square feet).

Riviera Travel's Charles Dickens

Rhine, Main and Danube Rivers

140

April 2015

Riviera Travel, which operates river cruises throughout Europe and on the Mekong River in Southeast Asia, will launch the 140-passenger, 360-foot Charles Dickens on the Rhine in April. The ship boasts sustainably sourced tropical hardwoods and brass fittings in its 161-square-foot cabins and 245-square-foot suites with sliding glass doors leading to a balcony. The other cabins on the upper and middle decks have French balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows where both panes of glass slide back over the outside of the ship to allow the whole window to open to the fresh air. Amenities include a fitness room, sauna and hair salon.

Riviera Travel's Jane Austen

Rhine, Main and Danube Rivers

140

April 2015

U.K.-based Riviera Travel's European fleet will grow to 10 vessels with the launch of the sophisticated Jane Austen. The ship is owned and operated by Riviera's partner, the Swiss-based Scylla AG, and has been designed to Riviera's requirements. 70 cabins laid out over three decks range in size from 200-240 square feet. The 140-passenger Jane Austen will cruise through the heart of Europe on a variety of itineraries on the Rhine, Moselle and Danube.

Scenic Tours' Scenic Jasper

Rhine, Main and Danube Rivers

169

April 2015

Australian-owned Scenic Cruises is increasing its European fleet to ten vessels with the launch of two more 'Space Ship' class vessels, Scenic Opal and Scenic Jasper, and passengers can expect some design tweaks from earlier vessels, such as two pools -- a splash pool and a resistance swimming pool. The 85 cabins on the 169-passenger vessels range from 160-square-foot standard cabins with picture windows on the lower deck, to the two 475-square-foot Royal Panorama Suites. Cabins located on the middle and upper decks have "Sun Lounge" balconies where the top half of the floor-to-ceiling retractable window can be opened. Scenic Jasper and its sister vessel Scenic Opal will join Scenic Crystal, Jewel, Ruby, Pearl and Jade for itineraries on the Rhine River.

Scenic Tours' Scenic Opal

Rhine, Main and Danube Rivers

169

April 2015

Australian-owned Scenic Cruises is increasing its European fleet to ten vessels with the launch of two more 'Space Ship' class vessels, Scenic Opal and Scenic Jasper, and passengers can expect some design tweaks from earlier vessels, such as two pools -- a splash pool and a resistance swimming pool. The 85 cabins on the 169-passenger vessels range from 160-square-foot standard cabins with picture windows on the lower deck, to the two 475-square-foot Royal Panorama Suites. Cabins located on the middle and upper decks have "Sun Lounge" balconies where the top half of the floor-to-ceiling retractable window can be opened. Scenic Jasper and its sister vessel Scenic Opal will join Scenic Crystal, Jewel, Ruby, Pearl and Jade for itineraries on the Rhine River.

Viking Cruises' Viking Eir, Viking Gefjon, Viking Lofn, Viking Mani, Viking Mimir, Viking Modi, Viking Skirnir, Viking Ve, Viking Vidar, Viking Vili, Viking Astrild, Viking Beyla, Viking Mandalay and Viking Orient

Rhine, Main and Danube Rivers, Elbe River and Irrawaddy River

190 on Longships, 98 on Elbe ships, 60 on Burma ships

2015

Continuing at its frenzied pace of building new ships, Viking River Cruises will launch another double-digit round of new ships in 2015. There will be 10 new Longship-class ships sailing on the Rhine, Main and Danube, two new similarly designed, but smaller, ships sailing on the Elbe and two new ships sailing in Burma. The same team -- Yran & Storbraaten -- designed all the ships, and the 12 ships sailing central Europe are nearly identical. Each Longship carries 190 passengers and offers five classes of cabins. Suites feature two rooms, with a French balcony off the bedroom and a full balcony off the living room. Onboard, passengers can hang out at the Aquavit Terrace, an indoor-outdoor space with retractable floor-to-ceiling glass doors. The pair of ships sailing the Elbe -- Astrild and Beyla -- carry only 98 passengers each, and they have different dimensions from the original Longships with a different layout. Viking Orient and Viking Mandalay -- the two ships sailing in Burma in Southeast Asia -- accommodate 60 passengers apiece in 168 square foot staterooms decorated in the colonial style that's typical for river ships in the region.

Haimark Travel's Amazon Discovery

Amazon River, Peru

56

June 2015

Amazon Discovery is Haimark Travel's 44-passenger ship set for launch in Peru in June 2015. Suites on the all-suite ship range in size from 237-597 square feet, and are divided into four categories and arranged over two decks. There is a pool and separate spa onboard, and the ship sails six-night return trips through the Peruvian Amazon.

AmaWaterways' and APT's AmaDara

Mekong River, Vietnam & Cambodia

124

August 2015

AmaDara will join AmaLotus -- AmaWaterways' and APT's other vessel that's cruised the Mekong since 2011 -- on Vietnam and Cambodia itineraries in 2015. The 124-passenger vessel features 48 standard 226-square-foot staterooms, which all have private twin balconies (a French balcony and a full-size step-out balcony), and 12 suites measuring 334 square feet. In 2015, the vessel will be dedicated to a 15-night itinerary that also includes land-based stays in Hanoi, Siem Reap and Ho Chi Minh City.

Avalon Wateways' Avalon Myanmar

Irrawaddy River, Burma

36

September 2015

Sailing on the Irrawaddy River, Avalon Myanmar carries 36 passengers in 18 cabins that measure 245 square feet -- somewhat larger than Avalon's European river ships. Each stateroom features a 14-foot wide, wall-to-wall, panoramic window, which opens to create an indoor-outdoor living space. Built by local craftsmen, the ship has been designed so it can cruise to places not accessible on larger ships. Avalon Myanmar will sail itineraries on the upper, northern stretches of the Irrawaddy.

Haimark Travel's Mekong Princess

Mekong River, Vietnam & Cambodia

24

September 2015

Mekong Princess will deploy in Burma in September 2015 as an all-suite spa ship with services featuring spa cuisine and enhanced spa treatments. The 200-foot, 24-passenger ship will sail the Mekong River through Vietnam and Cambodia and homeport in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam. The 12 suites onboard range in size from 234-495 square feet. Only the two largest, Angkor suites have a balcony, with the rest offering French balconies.

Pandaw River Cruises' Kaladan Pandaw

Irrawaddy River, Burma

20

September 2015

Kha Byoo Pandaw, starting service early in 2015 and Kaladan Pandaw joining the fleet in September, will both have a shallow-draft design to allow access from Mandalay to Bhamo, the most northern navigable point of the Irrawaddy, close to the China border. Not all details have been released, but the 20-passenger ships will have two walk-around passenger decks. The upper will have three cabins measuring 170 square feet and one premium cabin. The main deck will have six cabins.