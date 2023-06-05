Azamara

All Azamara ships will feature a special dinner menu on December 31. If weather permits, the traditional New Year's Eve White Party will be held on deck. On New Year's Day, a brunch will be held in Discoveries.

Carnival Cruise Line

On Carnival New Year's Eve cruises, passengers will be provided with hats, headbands, glasses and glow batons. Passengers can also expect live music, DJs and special events across the ships.

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity is planning a fun and vibrant party to ring in the New Year, with holiday favours and a complimentary Champagne toast. The next day, passengers can catch their favourite College Bowl championship football games, showing in multiple venues throughout the ships. There’ll also be culinary enhancements in the Oceanview Cafe.

Costa Cruises

New Year's Eve celebrations on Costa kick off with a lavish six-course dinner, followed by a holiday party with live music and a DJ. A countdown clock will be displayed in all lounges and on the poolside movie screen. The festivities will carry on after midnight with a special midnight buffet and dancing in the disco until the early morning.

Crystal Cruises

Both Crystal ships will offer passengers a black-tie-optional gala dinner, followed by Champagne, dancing, live music and a midnight countdown with balloon drop. Midnight snacks and Champagne will be served in all bars. On New Year's Day, celebrations will continue with a special jazz brunch. Bloody Marys and mimosas will be served in all bars and on deck.

Cunard

As you’d expect on this classy cruise line, Cunard doesn’t just have New Year’s Eve parties on its three Queens ships, it has New Year’s Eve balls. Most years Queen Mary 2 sails across the Atlantic to New York, celebrating Christmas at sea on its way to the Caribbean for New Year’s Eve celebrations in the specially sprung dance floor of the Queens Room -- although there are celebrations at several venues, complete with a countdown, balloon drop and Champagne all round. There may even be fireworks, especially if you’re on one of Cunard’s regular Canary Islands cruise which is well known for its New Year’s Eve stop in Madeira where the superb display can be seen from the ship.

Disney Cruise Line

Disney will host a ship-wide party on New Year's Eve with a countdown to the New Year, featuring music and sparkling wine in commemorative flutes. There'll be specialty food and beverage offerings, a holiday-themed giveaway, a dazzling New Year’s Eve fireworks display, with Disney characters dressed in seasonal attire.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

They like to do things a little differently on Fred. Olsen ships so go prepared for a fancy dress party on New Year’s Eve: The Roaring 20s is a popular theme. There will be specially crafted cocktails at the cocktail party and don’t be surprised if there’s a parade and address to a haggis -- even though Burns Night is a few weeks away. It’s all part of the cruise line’s Scottish-themed Hogmanay and there are deck parties with live music and fizzy drinks all round for the countdown to midnight. Also unmissable is Fred’s Fat Quiz of the Year. Take your pick from the Caribbean, Canaries and Far East most years.

Holland America Line

On Holland America ships, there’s a New Year’s Eve party with a glamorous ball with a countdown to midnight. A Lido Deck gala marks the celebrations with party favours, a Champagne toast at midnight. Passengers will be kept entertained with performances from B.B. King’s All-Stars and Billboard Onboard, and the Rolling Stone Rock Room Band on Pinnacle-class ships.

Hurtigruten

While most cruise lines head off to winter sun for New Year itineraries Norway’s Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express does things differently. During its classic seven-day itinerary from Bergen to Kirkenes you call at 34 ports, as usual, but during the day on New Year’s Eve there’s usually an Arctic Circle Ceremony with passengers sailing Arctic waters for the first time given an Arctic Circle baptism by Njord, ruler of the Seven Seas. After a few hours exploring the magical Lofoten Islands there’s a celebratory dinner and New Year’s Eve entertainment that may include seeing the northern lights.

Marella

On Marella's ships, the festive spirit continues over the New Year period, with enhanced New Year's Eve buffets, special New Year’s Day menus, speciality cocktails and oversized Happy Near Year cake on New Year’s Day.

There's a Captain's Gala reception with a sparkling toast that will take place in the Atrium, lounge or Pool Deck (depending on the ship). The countdown to midnight and celebration of the New Year will take place in one of the ship's inside venues, such as Squid & Anchor or Live Room, with the main countdown and celebrations taking place on the Pool Deck, where there'll be live music, party dances, a countdown on the big screen, followed by the singing of "Auld Lang Syne".

As well as the evening’s regular production shows in the theatre, each ship will feature a special themed act on the pool deck, topped off with large biodegradable confetti cannons at midnight around the pool area.

MSC Cruises

On MSC Cruises, passengers will celebrate their New Year's cruises with activities like themed trivia and bingo, as well as a special New Year's Eve gala dinner.

Following dinner, there will be a dance party on the ship's deck, featuring a Champagne toast and a countdown to midnight. The kids' club will offer extended hours and free babysitting for parents hoping to stay out for the festivities. On New Year's Day, there will be a special celebratory lunch featuring themed cocktails.

Norwegian Cruise Line

On New Year's Eve cruises, meals in Norwegian's main restaurants will be festive. Passengers are to be given noisemakers for the party and the captain will countdown to the New Year from the bridge.

Oceania Cruises

Oceania will hold a New Year's Eve celebration on deck (weather permitting) and in all ship lounges to ring in the New Year. Passengers will enjoy live music, noisemakers, party hats and a Champagne toast at the stroke of midnight.

P&O Cruises

Guests are treated to a black tie Gala dinner on all P&O Cruises ships on New Year’s Eve, with balloons and streamers for the party afterwards. There is dancing in ships’ atriums and nightclubs and sometimes a show in the theatre. Most years there’s a five-day return trip to Hamburg, where you can see the city’s midnight fireworks displays and there are warm weather fly-cruises to the Caribbean or Canary Islands.

Princess Cruises

Passengers sailing with Princess Cruises over the New Year’s Eve will get to attend a celebratory NYE dinner, followed by a midnight countdown and a Champagne toast.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

A special New Year's dinner is planned on all Regent ships. A New Year's party will be held on deck, weather permitting, and it will include free-flowing Champagne. For the New Year's party, passengers can enjoy caviar, chocolate truffles, chocolate-covered strawberries and other treats.

Royal Caribbean International

New Year's Eve parties will take place throughout all the Royal Caribbean ships, complete with a countdown, balloon drop in the Promenade, Esplanade and Centrum. Adventure Ocean will extend its Late Night Party Zone hours to 2 a.m. and (for-fee) nursery hours until 1 a.m. so parents can celebrate. On New Year's Day, a special brunch will be served.

Saga

Boutique cruise fans will love Saga’s Spirit of Discovery and Spirit of Adventure, where an all-inclusive policy of complimentary drinks and gratuities on top of free speciality restaurants make New Year sailing with Saga relaxing and fun. It goes without saying that there will be a New Year’s Eve party after a special celebratory meal and a return trip to the Canaries is the likely destination.

Seabourn Cruise Line

On New Year's Eve cruises, Seabourn's gala evening will be made festive with a formal-optional dinner and a holiday ball on deck or in the main show lounge (depending on weather).

SeaDream Yacht Club

SeaDeam Yacht Club’s fastest selling voyages of the year, New Year is spent in the glamorous port of Gustavia, St Barts for both SeaDream I and SeaDream II, with each ship throwing a lavish party. Passengers can watch the spectacular fireworks in the harbour and both ships are adorned with festive décor, balloons, and nosiemakers. A gourmet dinner is served al fresco. Champagne flows and there’s live music and dancing.

Silversea Cruises

Complimentary Champagne, streamers and party hats will all be on hand for Silversea's gala New Year's Eve celebrations, which are scheduled to start early with a pre-dinner performance in the show lounge and continue with dinner and dancing in the main restaurant. Live music, gifts and surprises will continue until the countdown to the New Year.

Viking Ocean Cruises

On New Year's Eve, Viking passengers will be treated to celebrations including live music (with "Auld Lang Syne"), dancing and a midnight toast.

Windstar Cruises

A special New Year's Eve gala evening will include dinner and, at a charge, themed cocktails. It is tradition on Windstar ships for the most senior crew member to ring out the old year and the youngest to ring in the new. Passengers will be able to partake in a festive New Year's Eve party, complete with party favours, live music, dancing, an official countdown by the captain and a Champagne toast.