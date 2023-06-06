3. Nile River Cruise Destinations: Vibrant Ports and Historic Sights Abound

When you're cruising the Nile, you have the unique opportunity to witness and explore historical locations with ease. Here are some of the highlights you could see while on any of the above cruises on the Nile River.

Valley of the Kings: The tombs at the Valley of the Kings were constructed at some point during Egypt's New Kingdom period (1570 to 1069 BCE) and are still impressive even after all the finery was stolen by opportunistic gravediggers over the centuries.

The standard admission ticket includes three of 63 tombs. Ask your guide for recommendations of the best ones to see.

You can also pay extra to visit Tutankhamen's tomb. Although the treasures buried with King Tut are displayed at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, the tomb provides a glimpse of what is left of Egypt's most famous icon, the teenage king whose death remains a mystery.

Inside, there is a sarcophagus, painted walls showing his sisters and 11 baboons and King Tut's mummy.

Many cruise lines offer a morning hot-air balloon excursion over the Valley of the Kings. If you have a chance to try this, take it. It's an incredible voyage that shows the vastness of the Valley, the several cites still being unearthed and the contrast between the green banks of the Nile and the dry Sahara.

Temple of Karnak: This is the second-largest temple in the world (second only to Angkor Wat in Cambodia). The Temple of Karnak took 1,000 years to be built. When visiting this 200-acre temple, you can easily see the one-upmanship between a succession of pharaohs as you wander through it.

Look out for the statue of one of sun God Amun-Re's incarnations -- a scarab beetle -- which symbolizes eternal life. Supposedly, if you walk around this sculpture three times, you're granted health, wealth and many children. But, if you walk around it five times, you'll get good luck and avoid envy.

Temple of Philae: Built to honor the goddess of motherhood and fertility, Isis, this was the last ancient temple built in the classical Egyptian architectural style. Construction began in approximately 280 BCE. The temple was moved from its original location on Philae Island to its new location on Agilkia Island after the flooding of Lake Nasser.

Don't miss the spectacular Sound and Light show at night here. Note the repurposing of the temple as a Christian church as well, with crosses carved into the older hieroglyph reliefs and images of the Egyptian gods carefully defaced. You'll also spot graffiti dating from the 1800s.

Luxor Temple: Above the upper part of Luxor Temple is a sacred mosque, built before the sand was swept away. On the outer walls you can faintly make out a painting of the last supper among the hieroglyphics, from a time when Christians were banned by the Romans from building churches.

Temple of Edfu: Dedicated to Horus, the falcon god of protection, Edfu is a Ptolemaic temple built in classic pharaonic style (237 to 57 B.C.) and is one of the best-preserved temples in Egypt.

Start with the first pylon with its two magnificent falcons. Then, admire the carvings inside that illustrate the Festival of the Beautiful Meeting, in which the statue of Horus joined the statue of Hathor at her temple in Dendera.

Kom Ombo: Dedicated to the gods Sobek (the crocodile god) and Haroeris (the winged god of medicine and one of the oldest incarnations of Horus), the Temple of Kom Ombo is known for its wall reliefs, which show ancient surgical and dental tools. You can also see ancient mummified crocodiles in The Crocodile Museum.