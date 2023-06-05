North Sea Cruise Tips

North Sea Cruise Port Highlights

The main ports of call on the North Sea are launching pads for amazing journeys. Following the English coastline north from Southampton, you'll reach Scotland's major cities, lovely islands and fascinating ports of call along the coasts of the U.K. and Ireland. Venturing further north, you'll encounter magical Atlantic islands (including Iceland) and the striking fjords of Norway. Heading eastward delivers you to the bustling cities and charming towns of Scandinavia, Eastern Europe and Russia. Southbound, via the English Channel await the wonders of France and Spain.

Here are some port highlights you are likely to come across on a North Sea cruise.

Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Considering a large number of North Sea cruises start in Amsterdam, enjoy a pre-cruise stay in this buzzy capital composed of 90 islands. Bikers of all ages whiz by in the second-most bike-friendly city in the world, so be careful when crossing the streets. Public transportation is top-notch and will help you navigate the city and visit the Anne Frank House, Van Gogh Museum and Rijksmuseum. Take a lovely canal cruise or visit the charming countryside at Zaanse Schans for authentic Dutch culture and beautiful windmills over fields.

Copenhagen, Denmark. The world's most bike-friendly city sees scores of locals and tourists making their way across its roads in a dizzying manner. But, don't let that discourage you from exploring one of the largest city in Scandinavia. Copenhagen is home to the world's oldest monarchy and Queen Margrethe II opens the doors of her Royal Reception Rooms in Christiansborg Palace to visitors. Don't miss Tivoli Gardens, where you can stroll through its grounds and get in touch with your inner child by riding its retro rides and modern roller coasters.

Norwegian fjords. Gliding between steep mountainsides past cascading waterfalls from the comfort of your stateroom balcony is an absolute dream. Thousands of fjords carve the western coastline of Norway, with only a handful open to cruise passengers. Geirangerfjord, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is among its famous fjords and undoubtedly its best. With classic Norwegian scenery of snow-capped mountains, rolling green hills and the jaw-dropping Seven Sisters waterfalls, this destination is a must-see. Other cruise ports include Bergen, Stavanger (known for Pulpit Rock, popularized by Tom Cruise in "Mission Impossible"), Alesund (where you can cruise to Hjorundfjord) and Flam (for a lovely train ride in the heart of the Aurlandsfjord).

Iceland. If you are visiting in the summer, the Land of Fire and Ice is a green wonderland, with lush mountains, gushing waterfalls and sightings of majestic Icelandic horses and adorable puffins. Stay close to Reykjavik to explore attractions such as Hallgrimskirkja Church and The Pearl tour the Golden Circle, with stops at Thingvellir National Park, Gullfoss Falls and the Strokkur geyser. If you are just looking to relax, head to the popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa for a wonderful Icelandic escape against a stunning backdrop.

Edinburgh, Scotland. With a charming medieval Old Town and a Georgian New Town (jointly considered a UNESCO World Heritage site), Scotland's capital city is a blend of the ancient and the modern. It is a perfectly walkable city if you choose to take a self-guided tour. Don't miss the Royal Mile in Old Town, connecting the hilltop Edinburgh Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Other attractions include the National Museum of Scotland, Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art and Calton Hill (home to the unfinished National Monument). Every August, the world-famous Military Tattoo takes place against the glorious backdrop of Edinburgh Castle with performances by the British Armed Forces, Commonwealth and international military bands. Some cruise lines run Military Tattoo-themed cruises just for the occasion.

Shetland Islands, Scotland. Nature-lovers will adore the wildlife found on the Shetland Islands, located between mainland Scotland and Norway in the North Atlantic. This archipelago of 100 different islands, with only a small number inhabited, boasts a breathtaking coastline, abundant wildlife (from sea birds to marine life) and plenty of history. The Shetland Museum & Archives in Lerwick hosts exhibits relating to the original Shetlanders. No trip to these islands is complete without seeing their famous Shetland ponies, which can be found grazing or roaming the hills.

Belfast, Northern Ireland. The birthplace of the RMS Titanic features an impressive museum experience at the Titanic Belfast, a shimmering aluminum-clad structure built to resemble the sunken ship's hull. The UNESCO World Heritage site of the Giant's Causeway, considered the eighth natural wonder of the world, is a must-visit attraction near Belfast. The sight of 40,000 massive, interlocking basalt columns along the sea is so striking that you'll have to see it to believe it. Legend has it that giants strode over the sea to Scotland using the columns.

Liverpool, England. Take a magical mystery tour through the birthplace of The Beatles. Spend a few hours at The Beatles Story, the largest exhibit in the world dedicated to the four famous lads from Liverpool. Learn how these ambitious young men conquered the planet with their iconic music. Get up close with outfits, original instruments and even John Lennon's spectacles. See famous landmarks, including Penny Lane, Strawberry Field and the band's childhood homes. No visit is complete without setting foot inside the famed Cavern Club, a shrine to where the Fab Four played hundreds of gigs in their early days. (A replica Cavern Club can be found onboard some of Norwegian's newer ships.)

St. Petersburg, Russia. The cultural capital of Russia offers abundant opportunities to immerse yourself in its fascinating history. Travel back in time in the gilded palaces and onion-domed churches. Cruises usually have an overnight stay, so you can take in as many of the city's attractions as possible, from The State Hermitage Museum (the second-largest art museum after Paris' Louvre), Catherine Palace and Peterhof Palace and Gardens to the impressively restored Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood and St. Isaac's Cathedral. Leave time at night to catch the city's world-famous Mariinsky Ballet.