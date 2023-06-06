Norwegian Bliss Photos: A Cruise Ship Sneak Peek

<img src="//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2017/08/NCLBliss1.jpg" alt=" " title=" " <br="" />

More details on Norwegian Cruise Line's next new ship have been revealed, with cruisers most excited to learn about the nearly 1,000-foot-long go-kart track, the space-themed laser tag, and the cool barbecue joint -- with live country music every night. Debuting in April 2018, the 4,000-passenger Norwegian Bliss will feature the line's popular outdoor dining and drinks promenade called The Waterfront, a slew of activities that will get your heart pumping, and bars and restaurants that give passengers almost infinite variety. For a little travel inspiration, check out our Norwegian Bliss pictures.

Images: Norwegian Cruise Line