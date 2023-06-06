  • Write a Review
Norwegian Bliss Videos

Cruise Critic's video coverage of Norwegian Bliss.

On This Page

Go-Kart Racing Track on Norwegian Bliss

Norwegian Bliss has a 1,000-foot-long electric Go-Kart track. With speeds of up to 30 miles per hour, cruisers can zip around the twisty turns of the racetrack.

4 Types of Cruisers Who Would Love Norwegian Bliss

With 18 dining venues, 15 bars and lounges and a handful of options for daytime fun and nighttime entertainment, Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship appeals to a variety of tastes.

Here’s Why You Should Be Excited About Norwegian Bliss

We break down all the exciting features coming to Norwegian Cruise Line’s newest ship.

Explore Norwegian Bliss Cruises

For more cruise videos subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Updated January 08, 2020
