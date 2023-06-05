Norwegian Jewel-Class Cruise Ships

Jewel-Class Amenities

Norwegian's Jewel Class takes a traditional approach to cruising and relies on scheduled activities and tried and true amenities, such as basketball/volleyball courts, golf driving nets and large sun decks to keep things lively. Also onboard the Jewel-class ships are large casinos, multiple main dining rooms, always-sold-out thermal spas and a toddler splash pool.

Although you won't find Broadway hits onboard, evening performances on these ships are top-notch. Whether it's rock and roll revues, magic and comedy shows, acrobatics, or NCL's signature "White Hot" party nights, Jewel-class ships know how to entertain when the sun goes down.

When it comes to dining, there's plenty of variety with five extra-fee specialty venues: Cagney's Steakhouse; Le Bistro, an upscale French eatery; and Teppanyaki, a sizzling Japanese hibachi restaurant. You'll also find more free dining venues than on many other Norwegian ships, with three main dining rooms, a pan-Asian restaurant, a traditional buffet and O'Sheehan's pub.

The four Jewel-class ships were the first ships in the fleet to be outfitted with The Haven, an exclusive enclave of premium suite cabins and suites-only pool and sundeck spaces.