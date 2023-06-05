Norwegian's Breakaway-Class Cruise Ships

Breakaway-Class Amenities

From the top down, Norwegian's Breakaway Class is packed with things to do and see. The two ships each feature a full-size ropes course with an 8-foot-long "plank," which cruisers must walk in order to finish (although it can be skipped if necessary), as well as a large water park with multiple slides. They've also got mini-golf courses and basketball/volleyball courts, as well as the usual array of cruise activities and games.

As for theatre-style entertainment, both ships have: a Broadway show featured in the main theatre; a Cirque Dreams dinner show (each with a different theme) and "Wine Lovers: The Musical" dinner show; the duelling piano "Howl at the Moon" lounge; and the Latin dance extravaganza "Burn the Floor" show.

Food and beverage options are pretty much the same across both ships. Each has more than 10 dining spots, including three main dining rooms, two complimentary alternative venues (O'Sheehan's and Shanghai's Noodle Bar) and popular extra-fee speciality restaurants, including Ocean Blue, Moderno Churrascaria, Cagney's Steakhouse, Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville at Sea and Teppanyaki.

Among the bars on offer are the Skyy Vodka Ice Bar and the rock 'n' roll-focussed Syd Norman's Pour House, among many, many others.

Though not the first ship class to have a The Haven suites-only enclave, Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Getaway were the first to expand The Haven to include a dedicated Haven Lounge and Haven Restaurant. The ships were also among the first to have an entire section of cabins, plus a lounge, reserved exclusively for solo cruisers. These Studio cabins are sized and priced for a single person and include access to the Studio Lounge, where solo cruisers can hang out together if they want.