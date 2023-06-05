Norwegian's Breakaway Plus-Class Cruise Ships

Differences Among Ships Within the Breakaway Plus Class

There are more differences among Norwegian's Breakaway Plus-class ships than within any other Norwegian ship class. The first ship, Norwegian Escape, is more similar to the Breakaway-class ships than to its Breakaway Plus classmates.

Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Encore all follow a similar design pattern and feature a massive -- and gorgeous -- Observation Lounge at the front of the ship. They have go-kart racing tracks, a top-deck laser tag arena and a popular comedy club. Additionally, Joy and Encore have the Galaxy Pavilion, a large virtual reality arcade with dozens of VR experiences that include car racing, crazy Jeep rides, hang-gliding and 4D cinemas in which you shoot up zombies or aliens.

Norwegian Escape, on the other hand, has the same layout as Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Getaway. Instead of go-karts, laser tag and VR games, it has a low-tech ropes course and two-lane duckpin bowling.

The selection of eateries onboard also varies. In addition to the restaurants mentioned above, only Norwegian Escape has Moderno Churrascaria and the Pincho Tapas Bar, and only Norwegian Encore has Onda by Scarpetta. Norwegian Joy, Bliss and Encore all have Q (a barbecue joint) and Los Lobos. Norwegian Bliss, Joy and Escape have the seafood specialty venue Ocean Blue; the equivalent venue on Escape is called Bayamo by Ocean Blue and features a different menu.

Entertainment is fairly standard across the class, though Norwegian Escape is the only one of the four to not have a Cavern Club with a resident Beatles tribute band. All of the Breakaway Plus-class vessels have Broadway shows: Norwegian Escape has "After Midnight"; Norwegian Joy has "Footloose"; Norwegian Bliss has "Jersey Boys"; and Norwegian Encore has "Kinky Boots."

Other differences can be found among the accommodations onboard. Only Norwegian Joy has "Concierge" rooms, which are larger than standard rooms but less expensive than Haven suites. These cabins have bathrooms with tubs and come with dedicated concierge service and access to an exclusive venue for breakfast and lunch.

Finally, The Haven on Norwegian Bliss, Joy and Encore is up to twice the size of The Haven on Norwegian Escape, giving suite passengers not only more cabin choices but also a larger pool deck, lounge and restaurant.