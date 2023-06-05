Norwegian's Sun-Class Cruise Ships

Sun-Class Amenities

Despite their smaller sizes, Norwegian Sky and Norwegian Sun, launched in 1999 and 2001 respectively, pack quite a punch with numerous dining venues, bars and lounges. Each offers multiple main dining rooms, a top-deck buffet and a diner-style pub and grill, all included in the price of the cruise.

There are also several extra-fee specialty venues that include a steakhouse, French bistro and Italian trattoria. Add to that a minimum of five bars and lounges, and cruisers on these ships never go hungry or thirsty.

When it comes to entertainment and recreation, the two ships in the Sun Class have pools (one on Sun, two on Sky), as well as hot tubs, a main theater with song-and-dance revue-style evening shows, a jogging track and a basketball/volleyball court. They've each got a golf driving net as well, plus the usual array of cruise activities and games.

Cabins are pretty standard across the Sun Class. Neither ship has The Haven, but they do have suites, including Owner's and Penthouse varieties. Both ships also have designated family cabins, but neither has cabins designed for solo travelers.