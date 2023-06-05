Norwegian's Unclassed Cruise Ships

Norwegian Cruise Line's three unclassed ships have little in common with each other and include the line's oldest ship, the line's Hawaii-based and Hawaii-themed ship, and the first ship in the fleet to offer the Las Vegas-style dining and entertainment for which the line has become known.

The oldest ship, Norwegian Spirit, will move to serve the Chinese market exclusively in the spring of 2020; before repositioning, the ship will also get a front-to-back refurbishment though no details have yet been released. (For these reasons, we will not include Norwegian Spirit in the comparisons below.)

Norwegian's game-changing ship, 4,100-passenger Norwegian Epic (which technically is classed as the only ship in Norwegian's Epic Class), predates the line's Breakaway and Breakaway-Plus classes by several years and ushered in the line's focus on "Freestyle" cruising, which gives cruisers a plethora of choices when it comes to dining, entertainment and activities. Pride of America, on the other hand, is half the size and offers some of the line's only one-off venues with Hawaiian and Americana themes.