Oasis of the Seas Entertainment and Shows

If you're planning out your entertainment on Oasis of the Seas, you'll want to grab a pen and paper first, as well as a calendar. While the ship has several shows in its multiple venues, not all run every day, and if you really want to get into a specific seating, you'll need to make your reservations in advance.

To get the most out of your cruise, we recommend that you book the Oasis of the Seas shows first, and then plan your meals and specialty dining reservations around your tickets.

If you have young kids and set-seating dining, you'll have to plan on having a few meals outside the main dining room, as some of the early shows conflict with the first seating.

If you haven't made reservations before you board, you aren't completely out of luck. Line up at the theater 15 minutes before the doors open, and you might get a seat. We noticed empty spots at most performances, except those in the AquaTheater.

Here is a list of Oasis of the Seas' shows.

Note: Show information was up to date at the time of publication but is subject to change at any time.