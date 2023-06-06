Oasis of the Seas Facts: Info on One of the World's Biggest Cruise Ships

Curious about Oasis of the Seas, the 225,282-ton, 5,400-passenger floating island that reinvented Royal Caribbean's definition of megaship? We've got in-depth information on Oasis' neighborhoods, including foliage-filled Central Park (12,175 plants); innovative two-deck Loft Suites; roughly 20 onboard dining options; Caribbean itineraries and more.

Ship Stats

Gross Registered Tons: 225,282

Passengers (Double Occupancy): 5,400

Passengers (Max Occupancy): 6,680

Crewmembers: 2,196

Length: 1,187 feet

Width: 208 feet

Height: 213 feet (above the waterline)

Godmothers: Shawn Johnson, Daisy Fuentes, Jane Seymour, Michelle Kwan, Gloria Estefan, Darra Torres and Keisha Knight Pulliam

Wacky Oasis Facts

The ship contains 3,300 miles of electrical cables -- roughly the width of the U.S.

110,231 pounds of ice cubes are made daily.

Central Park has 12,500 plants, 62 vine plants, 56 trees and bamboo.

The AquaTheater pool is 17.9 feet deep and is one of the largest pool at sea.

4.7 million pounds of fresh water are consumed in 24 hours.

The ship has 7,000 works of specially commissioned artwork.

There are 20 chefs, 222 cooks and 102 sanitation and cleaning culinary crew.

All breads and pastries are made fresh onboard. The bakery has a machine that makes 4,000 rolls an hour.

Consumption in an average week: 15,600 pounds of beef; 16,000 pounds of chicken; 18,000 pounds of potatoes; 8,000 gallons of ice cream; 10,200 bottles of beer; 86,400 eggs; 45,000 pounds of fresh fruit; 62,000 pounds of fresh vegetables; 2,225 bottles of wine; 3,500 bottles of water; and 18,000 slices of pizza.

