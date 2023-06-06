Oceania Club Cruise Loyalty Program

Once you've taken your first cruise, you are automatically enrolled in Oceania Cruises' multi-tiered Oceania Club loyalty program for past passengers. Members receive credits based on the length of each sailing, and qualify for tiers according to the total number of credits earned.

Points are awarded as follows:

Cruises up to 24 days: 1 credit

Cruises of 25 to 34 days: 2 credits

Cruises of 35 to 44 days: 3 credits

Cruises of 45 to 54 days: 4 credits

Cruises of 55 to 64 days: 5 credits

Cruises of 65 to 179 days: 7 credits

Cruises of 180+ days: 15 credits

All members receive membership pins, invitations to an exclusive cocktail reception, a subscription to OLIFE Magazine, varying discounts on Oceania Cruises logo merchandise and members-only offers. Members also receive periodic special offers on select sailings and advance notice of new itineraries.

Oceania Club Levels and Benefits

Blue

Available with one to four credits

Membership pin

Exclusive onboard cocktail party

Access to members-only cruise offers

Early notification of new cruise itineraries

10 percent discount on logo merchandise

Subscription to the cruise line's magazine

Bronze

Available with five to nine credits

Receive all Blue perks

$100 in onboard credit on every cruise

Complimentary member tote bag and cap

Complimentary bottle of Oceania private label wine

30 percent discount on Wave Net Internet services

Silver

Available with 10 to 14 credits

Receive all Bronze perks

$250 in onboard credit on every cruise

Free prepaid gratuities

10 percent discount on the Unlimited Passport Collection shore excursion package

VIP shore excursion check-in

10 percent discount on Prestige Select and House Select beverage packages

Gold

Available with 15 to 19 credits

Receive all Silver perks

$400 in onboard credit on every cruise

Two free custom air fee waivers

Platinum

Available with 20 to 39 credits

Receive all Gold perks

Complimentary cruise upon reaching Platinum status

$500 in onboard credit on every cruise

Priority terminal check-in

Invitation to dinner with officers

Diamond

Available with 40 to 59 credits

Receive all Platinum perks

$750 in onboard credit on every cruise

Complimentary wine tasting

20 percent discount on the Unlimited Passport Collection shore excursion package

President's Circle

Available with 60+ credits

Receive all Diamond perks

$1,000 in onboard credit on every cruise

Inclusion on the general manager's VIP list, so cruisers receive special assistance and invitations to dine with the general manager

Complimentary Prestige Select beverage package

Free laundry service

25 percent discount on the Unlimited Passport Collection shore excursion package

Other Cruise Line Loyalty Programs