Two Oceania Cruises ships, the 1,210-passenger Marina and sister ship Riviera, will soon undergo significant updates to all staterooms, suites and public spaces. The ships, which are 10- and 11-years old, respectively, will boast whole new design schemes, which include a new configuration of bathrooms and storage space in all staterooms.

The cruise line is also introducing a new outdoor trattoria to the ships' impressive lineup of all- complimentary dining options.

“At Oceania Cruises, we continue to raise the bar and elevate the guest experience at every opportunity," said Howard Sherman, president & CEO of Oceania Cruises. "Whether it’s innovative new culinary concepts, immersive new destination experiences, or presenting our guests with ships that are not just better, but better than new, Oceania Cruises sets the standard by which others are judged."

Accommodations will feature a new lighter and brighter design scheme "reminiscent of a sun-dappled Newport estate yet with the warmth and joie de vivre of a chic Parisian apartment," according to the upscale cruise line. Staterooms and suites, with the exception of the recently updated Ralph Lauren-designed Owner's Suites, will be completely gutted and reconfigured.

Bathroom Changes Mean Fewer Rooms With Bathtubs

Significantly, the new bathroom design in many accommodations will eliminate bathtubs in favor of a large walk-in shower with a seating bench. Tim Rubacky, spokesman for Oceania, said the change was based on guest feedback.

"At the time the ships were first designed our guests indicated they wanted tubs and showers," Rubacky told Cruise Critic. "Tastes have changed and our guests have indicated a preference for big showers." Oceania, Vista and Owner's suites will continue to have bathtubs and showers.

Another stateroom change influenced by guests is reconfigured closets and storage space, with a "better mix of hanging and drawer space" and more USB outlets and other power sources, Rubacky said.

Upgrades in public rooms will include new color palettes, fabrics, designer furnishings and lighting fixtures, and more use of such elegant materials as Tuscan marble. New and engaging artworks will complement the furnishings.

Added will be a new alfresco dining option, a casual trattoria serving wood-fired pizzas, other Italian specialties, salads and desserts.

The Grand Dining Room will be enhanced with butter-leather armchairs, and the Polo Grill will feature a more contemporary look, while the Horizons lounge will be completely reimagined as a lighter, brighter and more luxurious space, the cruise line said.

Both ships will go into drydock for the retrofit, Riviera in Genoa for 20 days beginning November 17; Marina in Marseilles for 22 days beginning on Oct. 22, 2022. Riviera will debut its new look on December 7, 2022; Marina on November 13, 2022.