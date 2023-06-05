On the Seine River: Paris Is Just One of Many Standouts on This Solo Cruise

Day 4: Vernon and Monet's Giverny

Did you know that the Seine, which runs from Burgundy's Dijon through Paris where it divides into two (creating the nomenclature of "left bank" and "right bank") and then on to Normandy and the sea, is the second-longest river in France (the Loire River earns top honors)? In our Viking Daily, we learn that it's France's busiest inland waterway, which surprises me, actually. Of all the rivers I've cruised, it seems the most pastoral and painterly, and of course the region we cruise through is where the impressionist art movement was born. Makes sense.

What's particularly surprising is how relatively little modern life we see from our perch on Viking Rolf. There are castles, white limestone cliffs, the occasional cathedral but 21st century -- anything -- seems tucked away.

Today, we pull into Vernon, literally at the foot of town. Expectations of this Normandy village aren't particularly high since the reason we're here is its proximity to Claude Monet's paradisiacal gardens of Giverny. And, while on my next Seine River cruise I'd like to spend an entire day in the absolutely darling village of Giverny (our tour was just a half-day), I'm glad I didn't miss out on Vernon.

A quick walk around town (Viking also offered a guided tour) featured delightfully ancient 500-year-old Norman half-timbered buildings that betrayed their age by leaning, just a bit, into each other. There were a couple of really interesting local bistros with Michelin connections. The Gothic Collegiate Church of Our Lady is worth a peek. The best discovery of all was the Musee Alphonse-Georges-Poulain, a museum above the tourist information center, which is the only place in the area that actually displays original Monet paintings; it also features works by Eduoard Vuillard and Pierre Bonnard.

[ View this post on Instagram ](https://www.instagram.com/p/B4gSsffhgKP/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading) Channeling Monet on our Seine River cruise. #myvikingstory #cruisecritic @carolynspencerbrown A post shared by cruisedaybyday (@cruisedaybyday) on Nov 5, 2019 at 4:53pm PST

If you just wanted to stay onboard, I loved the impressionist art class that was offered -- there were some pretty magnificent passenger-created watercolors.

The afternoon was all-things-Giverny and Viking, responding to demands by younger, more active 40- to 60-something travelers, offered a cycling option. Ten of us, plus a guide, wheeled off across the Pont Clemenceau, which has straddled the Seine since the relatively recent 1950s. The towpath veered in and around the river, was mostly flat and gave us a wonderful look at the village itself. It's storybook, really. Golden stone houses with flower boxes brimming with geraniums line the village's main street.

We pulled up for a quick "rest stop" in front of Hotel Baudy, which today is just a restaurant (and a lovely one at that). In the late 19th century and beyond, American artists working in Paris made pilgrimages to Monet's country place in Giverny and needed somewhere to stay and eat and drink. Sometimes they traded their own paintings to pay bar tabs, which explains the visual chaos of some of the pieces still hanging here today. There's even an art studio in the back garden, which true to Giverny form, also has bountiful flora and fauna. It's about a half-mile from Monet's home, and when I found myself with a half-hour to kill for a Kronenbourg at the bar, having the bike meant I could get there with time to spare.

Giverny itself: The artist was a big proponent of the plein air movement, considered quite revolutionary at the time in that painters actually went out into nature and urban cityscapes to paint. Our guide told us Monet was inspired to design the gardens so that he didn't necessarily have to travel to have something to paint.

He designed two gardens. The first, flanking his sprawling pink villa, is full of flora and fauna, some Norman, some more exotic. It's not a formal French garden that you'd associate with, say, Versailles. What was unique at the time and is still beautiful to this day is how natural it feels, even as a team of gardeners works around visitors to keep it maintained. The second garden is even more iconic: The water garden, with its Japanese bridge and water lilies, inspired Monet to create numerous series of works of art. If you feel a sense of deja vu, well, yes, you've probably seen this garden before in a museum.

You can also visit the Monet family villa, which has been restored so you can imagine the scenario here during his life (check out his choice of art -- none of his works are displayed here and the view from the second-floor bedrooms, over the garden, is magnificent). There's a massive gift shop that has none of the natural elegance of the gardens you've just absorbed, and outside you can visit touristic restaurants for ice cream and such. If you wind up with free time, stroll on through the village, where a handful of galleries, boutiques and other art museums are enticing.

[ View this post on Instagram ](https://www.instagram.com/p/B4gSiybBFVm/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading) Cycling to Giverny. #myvikingstory #cruisecritic @carolynspencerbrown A post shared by cruisedaybyday (@cruisedaybyday) on Nov 5, 2019 at 4:52pm PST

As our small band of cyclists headed back to Vernon, we started to develop the camaraderie that I've noticed often happens on active-oriented tours more than on more rigidly structured activities. As a solo traveler surrounded by nine other people a lot like me in that we preferred to ride a bike to the garden with stops along the way for small discoveries, there was banter and joking and introductions and where-are-you-from. When we paused for a surprise refreshment break of hand-baked macarons and the most delicious apple cider and Pommeau (a hard cider), all in the shadow of the ancient, precariously perched Mill House over the Seine, it was nice to make connections.

Surely, with fewer than 200 passengers Viking Rolf is by no means a big vessel, but our outing today made it feel even cozier.