Where to Spend Onboard Credit on Your Cruise

Check your cruise account before you board and book deals on Wi-Fi and more

It’s worth noting that a few cruise lines let you access your onboard credit before you even board the ship. If a credit balance shows up in your cruise account, either on the website or in your app, that means you are allowed to use it for advance purchases of excursions, or Wi-Fi, drink and speciality dining packages. You'll likely score twice by doing so, as most of those are discounted if you purchase before you board the cruise. If you know you have credit coming and don’t see it in your account before your cruise, it’s worth a call to customer service.

Shore excursions are a perfect match for onboard credit

A pricey but significant part of many cruisers' experiences in port is shore excursions. While it might blow your onboard credit in one shot, applying it to an excursion offers a free or discounted way to embark on a special shore experience.

Speciality restaurants might be on the house with onboard credit

Speciality restaurants offer an alternative to the standard main dining room and buffet options included in cruise fares. On most mainstream ships, these alternative eateries come with a price tag -- either a flat cover charge or a la carte fees for each item purchased, charged at anything from £15 to £50 and more. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just want to switch up your routine, onboard credit is a great way to cover or offset the cost.

Use your onboard credit for a spa splurge

Many of us don't have the time or money to indulge in a little bit of me-time on a regular basis. But isn't that what a cruise is for? Onboard credit in the spa often applies to anything on their treatment menu, and that list could be a long one.

Lowering your drink bill is easy with cruise onboard credit

Unless you're cruising with a river or luxury line, alcoholic beverages are rarely free of charge. Sure, drinks packages shave spending off your drink bill, but if you plan on keeping your beverage consumption light, using OBC is a better way to drink for free.

Feel free to splurge with something extra in your spending account

From souvenirs to luxury chocolates, there’s a long list of temptations enticing you to spend a few extra pounds while you cruise. Onboard credit in your account means you can shop or eat whatever strikes your fancy. You’re on holiday, remember?

Onboard credit can put pricey professional photos within reach

A long-held cruise tradition, formal night portraits are a staple in the gallery of every cruising family's home. Onboard credit can be used to turn the onboard photographer into your own personal paparazzi.

Internet: Necessity or splurge? Either way, Use your onboard credit

If you need to stay connected, internet at sea is a necessity but tends to be wildly expensive on cruise ships. Onboard credit can be used to purchase Wi-Fi packages, taking some of the bite out of a costly (but necessary) extra.

You might be allowed to use onboard credit for crew gratuities

Onboard credit is an ideal way to pay the daily tips that are usually added to your stateroom bill. Using onboard credit for tips is allowed on all lines, but check before the start of your cruise so you can plan accordingly. Even so, cash tips are often the best way to convey your appreciation directly to a staff member, so consider bringing some notes with you in case.

Boost your playtime if your cruise allows onboard credit use in the casino

What could be better than gambling with someone else's money? On some lines, casinos are off-limits when it comes to onboard credit, so check if your line allows it before you hit the slots. That said, you could easily double your onboard credit with the help of Lady Luck, or you could lose it all. (But at least you had fun, right?) Most lines will allow slot play with onboard credit without a fee but will add an up-charge for table games.