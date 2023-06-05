Bordeaux, France

What and where? Elegant Bordeaux, sweeping in a half moon around a curve of the Garonne river, is one of the few ports in the world where you’ll see river cruisers moored alongside smaller oceangoing ships. The port, at the heart of one of the world’s greatest wine-growing districts, is accessible from the Atlantic via the broad, muddy Gironde estuary, all big skies, sand dunes and salty air. Big ships have to dock at Le Verdon, some 60 miles away, but smaller vessels can sail all the way up the estuary to tie up in the heart of the city.

There’s masses to see, in the city and around it, which is why Fred. Olsen Cruises’ ships overnight here. The great chateaux and vineyards of the Médoc are in easy reach, as is the exquisitely pretty St-Emilion, but Bordeaux deserves your attention, too; for a start, the whole centre is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Don’t miss the Miroir d’Eau, the world’s largest reflecting pool, shimmering in front of Place de la Bourse, or the new La Cité du Vin, a futuristic wine-themed museum that’s quickly become the city’s star attraction. Take time, too, to explore the cobbled streets and sunny little squares just behind the honey-coloured buildings along the waterfront. Check out the cathedral, parts of which date back to the 13th century, and climb the free-standing Pey-Berland bell tower – the 229 steps are worth it for the view.

**Did you know? ** Canny shoppers head to the northern end of the Quai des Chartons, where ships dock, to the Quai des Marques, a stylish discount outlet in a series of restored warehouses where you’ll find bargains from brands like Hugo Boss, Reebok, Salomon, Delsey and even Clarks. The waterfront here is lined with outdoor cafes, perfect for un pichet de vin after your retail therapy.

How to do it: Fred. Olsen Cruises operates several voyages every year that sail into Bordeaux, docking right in the city centre. All of them involve an overnight, so you’ll have plenty of time to explore.