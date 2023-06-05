Best Carnival Ships for Thrill-Seeking Kids: Carnival Panorama, Vista, Horizon and Mardi Gras

The most exciting and high-energy activities for kids and teens are available onboard Carnival Vista, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Panorama and Mardi Gras. Kids and teens aren't limited to programs like Camp Ocean, Circle C or Club O2 to enjoy their time onboard (more on kids and teens programs later).

The youngest cruisers also have independent access to multiple swimming pools, the WaterWorks waterpark, an IMAX movie theater, the SportSquare outdoor activity area, Carnival's unique SkyRide elevated cycling attraction, a ropes course and other entertaining onboard activities.

Not only does the Excel-class ship Mardi Gras also have pools and a waterpark, it features the thrilling Bolt Roller Coaster, which is the very first -- and fastest -- roller coaster at sea. This exciting roller coaster can be enjoyed by children (and adults) of all ages, but it does cost an additional fee.

Another point worth noting is that Mardi Gras also has 26 dining options, which is exceptionally ideal for those with kids who are picky eaters because there is bound to be something for everyone. This may not be thrilling for your kids persay, but it is certainly thrilling for you.