Packing for an Antarctica Cruise: 10 Must-Bring Items

Unlike packing for a Mediterranean or Caribbean sailing -- where swimwear and casual clothing are the norm -- packing for an Antarctica cruise requires considerable thought. Count on ever-changing and unpredictable weather, from sunshine to rain and snow -- sometimes, all in one day. The temperature might be above freezing, but it's often cold and windy, particularly when out on Zodiacs. Adding to the packing conundrum, you could spend time in embarkation or debarkation ports like Buenos Aires or Santiago, where it's their summertime, and the weather is hot.

So, what's an Antarctica cruiser to do?

Expedition cruise lines provide precise lists of what to pack for an Antarctica cruise. Heed their advice to ensure your comfort and safety on an upcoming sail. There's no guarantee an onboard shop (if there is one) stocks what you forget to pack. Also, check to see what your ship provides for passengers (either complimentarily or to rent); some offer parkas, hats, boots, rain pants, reusable water bottles and backpacks, yours to keep or at least borrow. To supplement your ship's bring-along list, here's our selection of must-haves when you're packing for an Antarctica cruise. Consider yourself ready for an adventure of a lifetime.