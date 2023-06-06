You've pulled the trigger and booked your European river cruise, on the Danube, the Rhine or one of the continent's lesser-known waterways. Now comes the big question: What should be on your packing list for a river cruise in Europe?

In some respects, packing for a river cruise in Europe is much easier than packing for an ocean cruise. There's no formal night, for example, so no need to lug fancy dresses and high heels, or for men, suits and ties. But the weather in central Europe can be very changeable, even during the summer months, so layers are your friend. You'll also spend much more time walking on a European river cruise so if you can only invest in one new thing, get the most comfortable shoes you can and give yourself time to break them in.

Of course, you'll need to consider the time of year you're going on a European river cruise: Your packing list in spring and fall will differ from your packing list in summer or winter.

And you'll also need to keep in mind important distinctions among cruise lines: packing for a Viking river cruise, whose ships cater to Americans with U.S. power outlets for electronics, is different from, say, Avalon Waterways, which uses European sockets.

Here's everything you need to know about packing for a river cruise in Europe: