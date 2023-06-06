The Palma de Mallorca cruise port (also known as Port de Palma) is the busiest in the Balearics and a major hub for Mediterranean cruises. There are six cruise terminals split between two areas: the Poniente and Paraires Quays section– which connects directly to the Mallorcan capital by a long marina-front boulevard – and the Dique del Oeste zone, located farther south.
Read on for our Port of Palma de Mallorca, Spain, breakdown, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more.
Poniente and Paraires Quays Avinguda de Gabriel Roca Palma de Mallorca 07015
Dique del Oeste Carretera Dic de l'Oest, Palma de Mallorca 07015
The cruise port in Palma de Mallorca has the following cruise lines:
If you’re planning to take your car, below are directions for the Palma de Mallorca cruise port:
From Central Palma:
To Poniente and Paraires Quays:
Take Avinguda de Gabriel Roca/Ma-19 towards Carrer del Moll. Keep right at the fork to continue on Carrer de Porto Pi. Take the bridge on your left toward the port. The terminals will be on your right.
To Dique del Oeste:
Take Avinguda de Gabriel Roca/Ma-19 towards Carrer del Moll. At the roundabout, take the third exit to continue on Carrer Dic de l’Oest. You can either quickly drop off passengers at the gate by turning right onto the adjacent parking lot or follow signs to the small but free parking area that is a little farther away from the gate.
From the North, East or South:
Take Ma-11, Ma-15 or Ma-19 towards Palma. Then, follow signs for Ma-20 towards Andraxt. Take Exit 11B towards Ma-1/Cala Major/Pg. Maritim/Port. At the Porto Pi roundabout, take the first exit if you’re going towards Dique del Oeste, or the second one if you need to go to the Poniente/Paraires quays. Follow directions above.
From the West:
Take Ma-1 until you get to the Porto Pi roundabout. Then, follow the directions above.
There are no long-term parking facilities at or near the port's cruise terminals. Short-term parking is available in front of Terminal 2 for a fee and for a maximum of two hours. The nearby Porto Pi shopping mall offers two hours of free parking.
For short-term parking at Dique del Oeste, follow signs on Dic de l’Oest to the only parking lot around. It will be directly overlooking the sea on the right as you approach the entrance gate (private cars can’t go beyond this point). It is free but small, and available on a first-come, first-served basis. From there, it’s a four-minute drive to Terminal 6.
Palma de Mallorca International Airport (PMI) is about a 20-minute drive from the cruise port in Palma de Mallorca. Taxis, public buses and shuttle services are available at the airport but rideshare services are not allowed to operate in Mallorca.
Getting from the airport to the cruise port by the Palma public bus requires a transfer in the city center.
For Poniente and Paraires Quays, take the A1 bus outside the airport terminal and get off at the 1318 stop (Area d’intercanvi Alemanya) on Avinguda del Comte de Sallent. Change to either Bus 4 or 20 and get off at the 82-Joan Miro-Corb Mari stop.
For Dique del Oeste, take the A1 bus at the airport terminal and get off at the 20-Passeig Mallorca-Jaume III stop and transfer to the number one bus. Get off at the last stop (Escuela Nautica).
The easiest way to get to the cruise port from Palma de Mallorca International Airport is by taxi. There is a taxi stand just outside the main exit, and there's always an abundance of metered cars available throughout the year. It's roughly a 20-minute drive.
A budget-friendly option for small groups of up to six travelers is to organize a private transfer in advance.
Embarkation halls at each terminal have at least a small kiosk selling basic snacks and drinks. The main Estacio Maritima (Terminal 2) building has a souvenir shop and two cafes offering hot beverages and light meals.
For more extensive shopping opportunities, head to the Porto Pi shopping mall, a few minutes' walk away offering a large supermarket, range of clothes shops and a wide selection of eateries.
The only train service available on the island of Mallorca covers the Palma-Soller route. If you’re traveling from Soller to the Palma de Mallorca Cruise Port, take Bus 1 at the train station in Palma and get off at the port.
All terminals provide ramps and elevators where necessary. Wheelchair reservations should be made through your cruise line in advance if needed.
There are no porters at the cruise port in Palma de Mallorca.
Restrooms can be found in all terminal buildings. Terminal 5 only has bathrooms available after security.
There is free Wi-Fi available in all terminal buildings; you can also rely on 4G coverage around the port.
There's no shortage of seating in each of the terminal buildings, which are all air-conditioned. Outside seating, however, is very limited.
Bike rentals: Bicycle kiosks are located in and outside Terminal 2, which is one of the better ways to explore central Palma. Terminal 2 also has a tourist information desk, which is only open during the busier summer months.
Other services: A kiosk offering boat trips, excursions and car hire can also be found outside Terminal 2. ATMs can be found in the Club de Mar opposite the main terminal building.