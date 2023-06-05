Panama City Cruise Ship Port Directions

If you’re planning to take your car or drive a rental vehicle, below are directions to the Panama City cruise ship port:

From the East (Via Route 1): Take Route 1, then keep left at the fork for Av. Amador. Take a slight left onto Av. Amador. Continue straight on Av. Amador going straight at the roundabouts. The Fuerte Amador cruise terminal will be on your left.

From Panama City (Via Route 1): From Route 1, merge onto Av. de los Martires/Av. Interamericana and then continue on to Av. de los Martires. Continue straight as the road turns onto Av. Amador. Continue straight on Av. Amador going straight at the roundabouts. The Fuerte Amador cruise terminal will be on your left. Take the ramp onto Route 3. The Fuerte Amador cruise terminal will be on your left.

From Colon (Via Route 9): Follow Route 9 and head towards Panama City. Take the exit onto Corredor Nte/Route 6. Continue on Corredor Nte. and take the exit toward C. Martin Sosa/Av. Martin Sosa. Continue onto Av. de los Martires/Av. Interamericana.

Continue straight as the road turns into Av. Amador. Continue straight on Av. Amador, going straight at the roundabouts. The Fuerte Amador cruise terminal will be on your left. Take the ramp onto Route 3. The Fuerte Amador cruise terminal will be on your left.