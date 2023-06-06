Perfect Storm Water Slides on Royal Caribbean

Historically, Royal Caribbean has not been a cruise line that offered water slides on its ships, but that changed in 2016 when Liberty of the Seas emerged from dry dock, becoming the first ship in the Royal Caribbean fleet to boast the wet and wild attractions. But the line didn't just break its decades-long tradition with one slide, it went with three -- a perfect storm of fun.

What It Is

The Perfect Storm, as it is found on four ships in the Royal Caribbean fleet, is a trifecta of three water slides -- though not necessarily the same three.

In all cases, two of the three water slides are the twisting, bendy Cyclone and Typhoon slides, both of which are racer slides. Cruisers can choose between the two and then jump in at the same time to see who splashes down at the bottom first. On Adventure of the Seas (which does not have the full Perfect Storm but does feature both Cyclone and Typhoon), the twisty blue slide also includes a small section made of clear tubing that goes over the side of the ship.

The third slide varies by ship. On Oasis of the Seas, Harmony of the Seas and Symphony of the Seas (and coming to Allure of the Seas in 2020), the Perfect Storm is completed by the Supercell, a Champagne bowl slide, in which after sliding down the snaking turns of the slide, riders are swished around a circular "bowl" before sliding down one final length into a plunge pool.

On Liberty of the Seas, the third piece of the Perfect Storm is The Tidal Wave. On this boomerang-style water slide, one or two people ride in a "raft" down a steep slope, giving them the speed they need to be propelled up the side of an almost vertical wall, creating a momentary feeling of weightlessness before riders plunge back down in a splash of water.

Price

All water slides on Royal Caribbean ships are available at no extra cost to cruisers.

Ships

You'll find the Perfect Storm on the following ships:

Liberty of the Seas

Harmony of the Seas

Oasis of the Seas

Symphony of the Seas

You'll also find just the Typhoon and Cyclone water slides on Adventure of the Seas and, coming in March 2020, Freedom of the Seas.

Check out pictures of The Perfect Storm on Liberty of the Seas.

Show Royal Caribbean Prices