Which Ships Offer Pet-Friendly Cruises?

When it comes to pet-friendly cruises, there's only one ship: Cunard's Queen Mary 2 (QM2). On certain transatlantic sailings between Southampton and New York, and vice versa, you can bring your dog or cat.

That doesn't mean your pet will be able to snuggle with you in your cabin. They'll be confined to their own kennel on QM2's Deck 12, where dedicated crew members feed, walk and clean up after them, in addition to lavishing them with treats and toys.

Feeding bowls and beds are provided; food can also be provided upon request. Pets will have organized playtime, and you'll be able to visit them during designated hours each day.

Related: Cunard's Queen Mary 2 Kennels and How to Book Them for Your Next Cruise

If you're interested in reserving a spot for Rover or Whiskers, do it early, as the ship only has room for up to 24 pets. Cunard recommends booking at least 12 months in advance if you'd like to secure kennel accommodations for your pet on Queen Mary 2.

Just be prepared to pay almost as much for your pet to cruise as you'll pay for yourself. Prices are in the region of $1,000 per dog and from $1,000 to $1,600 per cat. (Cats require two kennels -- one for the litter box and one for the cat.) Teacup-size dogs and up to two cats can share a kennel, but larger pets will need their own.