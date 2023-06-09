Photos from a Carnival Journeys Cruise to Alaska

Carnival Cruise Line has long been known for its short, party-hearty sailings to warm-weather locales, with the Caribbean and Mexico getting the lion's share of the attention. While Carnival regulars weren't complaining, the line recognized that it needed to provide a bit more variety, and in 2015 came up with a new offering: Carnival Journeys.

Ranging from 10 to 18 days, these sailings are designed to offer a more immersive destination experience, with both additional ports and extra sea days. But Carnival has stirred in some interesting features that make this more than just a longer cruise.