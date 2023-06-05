Photos of Celebrity Millennium: A Peek at the Suite Life Onboard

<img src="//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2019/Celebrity-Millennium.jpg" alt=" " title=" " <br="" />

When Celebrity Cruises announced a massive fleetwide overhaul of its ships in 2018, the line emphasized that suites and suite-only spaces would be one of the main targets of its Revolution refurbishment program.

Cruise Critic got onboard Celebrity Millennium, one of the first ships in the fleet to undergo the Revolution refurbishment. Here, we present a peek at the suites and suite spaces, all of which were completely transformed -- or added -- during the refit.