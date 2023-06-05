Photos of Celebrity Millennium: A Peek at the Suite Life Onboard

<img src="//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2019/Celebrity-Millennium.jpg" alt=" " title=" " <br="" />
When Celebrity Cruises announced a massive fleetwide overhaul of its ships in 2018, the line emphasized that suites and suite-only spaces would be one of the main targets of its Revolution refurbishment program.
Cruise Critic got onboard Celebrity Millennium, one of the first ships in the fleet to undergo the Revolution refurbishment. Here, we present a peek at the suites and suite spaces, all of which were completely transformed -- or added -- during the refit.
Before Celebrity Millennium went under the knife during its Revolution refurbishment, the suites onboard -- like this Royal suite -- featured a somewhat drab, traditional cruise feel with cherry wood cabinetry and walls, padded floor-to-ceiling headboards, dark carpeting and accents that included green marbled countertops.
Post-refurb, the suites on Celebrity Millennium -- again like this Royal suite -- have an airier feel, thanks to a lighter color scheme that, while still neutral, emphasizes grays, whites and creams over various shades of brown and tan. The result is a pleasant, modern look that's more reminiscent of an upscale land-based hotel than a cruise ship.
Every suite onboard Celebrity Millennium was completely refurbished, including the entry-level Sky suites. These one-room suites maintain the peaceful, muted look the cruise line's main interior designer Kelly Hoppen favors, but there's a splash of color via wall accents, artwork and bed throws.
The suite bathrooms, in particular, are impressive in their luxuriousness. The white and gray faux-marble walls and floors give the bathrooms an expansive feel, while the spa tubs and glass-enclosed showers add a touch of extravagance all suites should have. The Royal and Penthouse Suite bathrooms are even grander.
The largest rooms on the ship are the two Penthouse Suites, each of which has a living room, kitchen, dining room, bedroom, pantry and massive wraparound balcony. Much like the rest of the suites, the penthouses feature a muted design with wood floors, marble accents and plenty of natural light. There's even a pod chair to give it that fully modern feel.
Like the rest of the Penthouse Suite, the private bedroom is oversized and has its own entry onto the large balcony, which lets in plenty of natural light. (There are blackout curtains for when passengers don't want it spilling in.)
One of the largest changes Celebrity made to Millennium during the refurbishment was the transformation of Michael's Club into The Retreat. The suites-only lounge and bar had previously boasted a somewhat traditional pub-style decor, but the new space is noticeably more sophisticated and modern, partially surrounded by glass walls and filled with light-colored furniture.
The most exciting addition given to Celebrity Millennium during its Revolution refit, The Retreat Sun Deck is an exclusive two-level space reserved for suite passengers. The beautiful enclave located toward the front of the deck and overlooking the helipad features an array of loungers, day beds, couches, tables and chairs, and even oversized throw pillows for sitting on the deck, along with a large hot tub.
While the lower level of The Retreat Sun Deck is pretty much reserved for sunbathing or relaxing in the hot tub, the upper level has plenty of space for snacking alfresco or socializing with new friends on couches.