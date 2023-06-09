Photos of 'Lip Sync Battle' on Carnival Cruise Line

Karaoke singers, wannabe superstars and fans of the Emmy Award-winning Spike TV show "Lip Sync Battle," take note. Carnival Cruise Line has launched an at-sea version of the hit show on select sailings giving talented cruisers the chance to channel their inner diva in front of a live audience. "Lip Sync Battle," which has been renewed for a third season pits celebrity contestants against each other in pretend-singing contests to see who does a better job faking their way through their performance. Contestants, both on the TV show and on the ship, are outfitted with props, costumes and backup dancers.

Check out the Carnival Lip Sync Battle action from a recent sailing aboard Carnival Vista in May.

Explore Carnival Cruises