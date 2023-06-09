Photos of 'Lip Sync Battle' on Carnival Cruise Line

Karaoke singers, wannabe superstars and fans of the Emmy Award-winning Spike TV show "Lip Sync Battle," take note. Carnival Cruise Line has launched an at-sea version of the hit show on select sailings giving talented cruisers the chance to channel their inner diva in front of a live audience. "Lip Sync Battle," which has been renewed for a third season pits celebrity contestants against each other in pretend-singing contests to see who does a better job faking their way through their performance. Contestants, both on the TV show and on the ship, are outfitted with props, costumes and backup dancers.
Check out the Carnival Lip Sync Battle action from a recent sailing aboard Carnival Vista in May.
Contestants face off in a head-to-head competition emceed by the cruise director in the main theater. They are chosen following an intense public audition on the pool deck at the beginning of the cruise and then narrowed down to just two through further auditions; the remaining two then rehearse throughout the rest of the sailing. For those that want to command the microphone, it's no simple task; the production team works hard to ensure the best performers are ready for prime time on the seas.
The winner's medallion-encrusted belt is paraded around in front of the audience before the Carnival Vista competition. It is similar to what is awarded to the winner on TV.
The first performer takes to the stage lip syncing a song that he has been practicing for a few days. The cruise director looks on and encourages from the sidelines. He'll get a second chance to perform soon, this time with costumes, props and dancers.
The second performer begins her performance. Neither contestant knows what their competitor is planning to sing in advance. Each performer chooses the song they want to sing and the audience members join the action cheering on their favorite performers and snapping photos.
In her second number, "It's Raining Men," the second finalist gets help from the ship's backup dancers. The choreography recreates the dance moves from the song's iconic music video.
The first finalist dons a dress and wig to perform his second song, "Proud Mary." When the wig falls off by mistake, the audience cheered him on to keep going.
The Carnival theater is packed from front to back for the Lip Sync Battle competition and the winner is determined by audience applause.
