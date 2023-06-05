Pickpocket-Proof and RFID-Blocking Gear to Keep Your Stuff Safe on a Cruise

Any frequent traveller knows that theft is a concern, whether it's pickpocketing or the crowd hacking of electronic credit card data. (Crowd hacking, otherwise known as electronic pickpocketing, happens when thieves use a special device to easily steal information from your RFID -- radio frequency identification -- devices, which can include credit cards, mobile phones, passports and key fobs used for keyless entry to cars. They can steal this information through the air simply by walking past you.)

Having your information compromised while abroad can stall your holiday and create a major headache, so before you embark on your next cruise, check out these RFID and pickpocket-proof travel essentials that will protect everything from your wallet to your identity.

1. Pickpocket-Proof Backpack

The original Bobby anti-theft backpack by XD Design is ideal for any cruiser. Even some of the best pickpocket-proof backpacks don't offer as many features as the Bobby, which offers protective layers and cut-proof, water-resistant material; hidden pockets and zippers with no front-of-bag access; and a built-in USB charging port. Available in a choice of three colours, the lightweight design provides compartments for laptops up to 15.6 inches and tablets up to 10 inches. The best part is that, although this backpack is great for travel, it's also super functional for everyday use after your holiday.

2. RFID Wallets

If you're looking for a straightforward RFID travel wallet, the the AMDXD wallet is it. With a simple bifold design, the black leather wallet has space for several cards, plus a handy zip-lock pocket for lose change or cash. Best of all, it will block RFID scanners from accessing your sensitive credit card information.

If you prefer something with a bit more storage space that can be attached to your body under your clothing to deter pickpockets, we recommend this neck wallet from ATailBird. Made from rip-stop nylon with reinforced seams, it offers smart storage compartments that shield passports, credit cards, mobile phones and key fobs from electronic pickpockets.

3. Pickpocket-Proof Trousers

Pickpocket-proof clothing is one of the best investments you can make, especially if you're travelling to a destination where you're likely to be more active and might not want to carry a purse or backpack. The best pickpocket-proof trousers are made from durable material and have several pockets -- some hidden -- in order to confuse and deter would-be pilferers. These waterproof, rip-stop Royce Peak sun trousers for men by outdoor apparel company Columbia offer a lightweight two-way comfort stretch design for the ideal fit, and they feature several pockets, including hidden ones and ones with zip closures for added security. Additionally, they have reinforced knees and stain resistant technology. Bonus: They provide UPF 50 sun protection so you can shield more than just your valuables.

4. RFID Faraday Bag

Military-grade Faraday bags can be used to block electromagnetic signals from reaching whatever is inside them, thereby protecting against theft of sensitive information. The bags are ideal for travel and come in a variety of sizes, from card sleeves to pouches large enough to store tablets and laptops. This bag, made of water-resistant ballistic nylon, can hold a 12" x 8.5" tablet or e-reader and a number of smaller items like passports and credit cards. It also serves as an RFID mobile phone case and an RFID key fob protector, all in one.

5. RFID Passport Holder

With how hectic cruising can be, it's ideal to keep all of your important documentation and identification in one spot so you can easily find it. An RFID passport wallet will store everything together and keep potential e-criminals from syphoning your personal data. We love this one for its varying pocket sizes, which make room for a passport, credit/keycard, cash and tickets or itinerary print-outs. Best of all, this RFID passport case is available in more than 40 colours, so you'll be sure to find one that matches your luggage.

6. Pickpocket-Proof RFID Bag

This anti-theft crossbody pickpocket-proof bag will offer peace of mind on your next voyage. Its secure design includes lockable zip closures, a slash-resistant shoulder strap and mesh body panels. The roomy main compartment is large enough to hold a tablet or e-reader, and it features RFID-blocking technology, as well as a key clip with a built-in LED light. And, as all of the best pickpocket-proof bags do, this one comes in a choice of several colours so you can be stylish and safe.

7. RFID Sleeves

If you want to shield your credit cards and passport individually for extra security, you won't want to sail without this set of 14 sleeves. It includes two RFID passport sleeves and 12 RFID card sleeves (great for credit cards, driver's licenses and cruise keycards). Plus, each comes colour coded with a different shade and corresponding number so you can always find exactly what you need when you need it without having to rummage through your purse or wallet. Plus, you can try the sleeves with confidence since they offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.

8. Pickpocket-Proof and RFID Belts

If you're looking for a discreet RFID money belt, try this travel security belt with a hidden money pocket, which can be worn in plain sight.

9. RFID-Blocking Cards

Don't want to switch out your favourite wallet in favour of an RFID-blocking one? The Signal Vault card allows you to modify your wallet's security capabilities by inserting a credit card-sized RFID blocker into it. This pack comes with two blockers, between which you can sandwich the cards you want to protect, effectively blocking efforts to steal your data. The cards come with a 3-year warranty, but they're reported to last for twice that long.

