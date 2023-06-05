Pictures from Jon Bon Jovi's Runaway to Paradise Cruise

Dining for a Cause

Fans also had a chance to dine at an onboard version of Jon Bon Jovi's Soul Kitchen. On land, the nonprofit community restaurants serve patrons in need, alongside paying customers. People can dine at Soul Kitchen, regardless of whether they can pay; volunteering is considered a solid alternative to cash payments.

At sea, diners enjoyed dishes like roasted pork or shrimp alfredo for a $20 donation. Money donated onboard will go back into the three land restaurants in Bon Jovi's home state of New Jersey.

Will Byington