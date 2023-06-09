Pictures From the Chesapeake Shipbuilding Yard

The Chesapeake Shipbuilding yard -- located on Maryland's eastern shore, in the town of Salisbury -- is a rarity in the maritime business: It's owned and operated by the same entity that owns an American cruise line. American Cruise Lines, to be exact.

Although it also builds commercial vessels, the shipyard is being kept busy with American Cruise Line ships. The coastal cruiser American Constellation launches in May 2017; during our trip, the ship was receiving a few last-minute touch-ups. Following on its heels is sister ship American Constitution, debuting in spring 2018. The yard was also prepping to lay keel for "Hull 130," the first modern riverboat in a series of five that the company is planning for American rivers.

Click through the photos to take a tour of Chesapeake Shipbuilding and learn more about the cruise ships being built there.