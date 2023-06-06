Pictures of a Coral Expeditions Tasmania Cruise

Coral Expeditions has introduced a Tasmania cruise from Hobart -- a new seven-night itinerary to beautiful national parks and out-of-the-way destinations. The small ship, Coral Expeditions I, calls at remote and untouched areas in the southeast and southwest points of the island, but weather plays a big part in any visit to the island state, so itineraries can change overnight if conditions are not right. However, passengers will most likely visit Bruny Island, the magnificent Freycinet Peninsula, historic Maria Island, and enjoy a private guided tour of Port Arthur. There are also excursions to a cheesemaker, plenty of bushwalks, and kayaking on calm waterways. Here are some highlights of a Coral Expeditions Tasmania cruise.

--By Caroline Gladstone, Cruise Critic contributor