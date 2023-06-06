Pictures of Celebrity Edge

Celebrity Cruises' next new ship, Celebrity Edge, is packed full of innovation. When the ship debuts in fall 2018, it will be the first new ship for the cruise line since Celebrity Reflection came out in 2012.

One of the highlights of the ship is the Magic Carpet (pictured), an industry first. The Magic Carpet is a movable deck space that is cantilevered over the side of Celebrity Edge. The size of a tennis court, it is designed to help passengers during disembarkation in tender ports, but it will serve double-duty as an entertainment space or restaurant depending on what deck it's on: embarkation/disembarkation will be from Deck 2; al fresco dining at lunch time will be on Deck 5; happy hour on Deck 14 (the pool deck); and the alternative dining option will be offered in the evening on Deck 16. Passengers will not be permitted on the Magic Carpet when it is in motion.

Images: Celebrity Cruises