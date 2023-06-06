Pictures of MSC Seaside

<img src="//images.r.cruisecritic.com/slideshows/2016/10/ss-msc-seaside-shipexterior.jpg" alt=" " title=" " <br="" />

MSC Seaside heralds a brand-new class for MSC Cruises. As the first of two -- or possibly, three -- ships in the aptly-named Seaside Class, MSC Seaside will enter service December 2017 and join MSC Divina in Miami for year-round Caribbean sailings.

The 160,000-ton, 5,179-passenger vessel -- under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy -- will offer more than 463,000 square feet of public space, including a lively outdoor promenade filled with bars and alfresco dining, and one of the largest water parks at sea.

Up until this point, much of MSC Seaside has been shrouded in mystery. Here's what we know about the ship so far.

Images: MSC Cruises