Pictures of Pride of America: Before and After Dry Dock

Norwegian Cruise Line's Pride of America -- the only mainstream cruise ship to sail round-trip cruises exclusively among the Hawaiian Islands -- underwent a multimillion dollar refurbishment in San Francisco in March 2016 as part of the line's $400 million Norwegian Edge fleet refurbishment program.
Upon its return to Honolulu, the U.S.-flagged ship boasted refreshed public spaces, new venues -- including Dolce Gelataria and the Soho Art Gallery -- and decor enhancements in all the cabins.
While elements of the ship's unique patriotic decor have remained intact, Pride of America's refreshed aesthetic boasts a more modern feel, with brand-new furniture, lighting and flooring akin to other ships in the fleet.
We've rounded up Pride of America's major renovations, with before and after shots of the ship's 2016 refit.
The Skyline Restaurant -- one of two main dining rooms on Pride of America -- received several renovations, including a new entryway, the addition of columns and refreshed decor.
Other updates include new upholstery, carpeting and window treatments, and new menus based on those currently found on Norwegian Escape.
East Meets West, Pride of America's Asian fusion restaurant, serves up dishes from East Asia and South Asia.
Its now-modern decor includes new flooring and lighting fixtures, reupholstered furniture, new artwork and upgraded window treatments.
Perhaps Pride of America's most striking transformation can be found at La Cucina, Norwegian's a la carte Italian restaurant.
The specialty restaurant -- which was completely overhauled -- boasts an airy blue-and-white decor; new upholstery, art and furniture; and updated flooring and lighting fixtures.
The for-fee Cagney's, a traditional American-style steakhouse, received new carpeting, lighting fixtures and drapes.
The space has retained most of its muted color scheme, but with a brighter, more modern take.
All of the ship's cabins -- from its interior cabins to its mega-suites -- have undergone a major transformation.
Upgrades -- as shown in this balcony cabin -- include brand-new bedding and furniture, updated flooring and flat-screen TVs.
The South Beach Pool on Deck 11 also underwent several renovations.
Changes include new loungers and whirlpools, and a refinished pool area.
The Conservatory -- a glass-enclosed retreat not far from the South Beach Pool on Deck 11 -- has been refitted with new furniture, flooring and decor.
These enhancements make for a relaxing space, with cool, gray tones and contemporary touches.
Pride of America's Mandara Spa underwent a major expansion, with the addition of new treatment rooms.
Its soft, neutral color scheme -- described as "New Mexican decor" -- incorporates natural elements, like stone and wood.
As part of the refurbishment, the ship's library received six additional computer stations.
Other changes to the Library and Card Room include new furniture and update flooring.