Pictures of Silversea's Silver Cloud

In November 2017, Silver Cloud -- which first joined the Silversea fleet back in 1994 -- will relaunch as the line's fourth luxury expedition vessel. The multimillion dollar refurbishment -- which takes place between August and October -- will equip Silver Cloud with an ice-strengthened hull for polar waters, new observation lounge, fitness center and renovated decor in the ship's public spaces and cabins.

Following its refurb, Silver Cloud will hold 200 passengers on Arctic and Antarctic expeditions and 260 for all other itineraries, including Europe, the Panama Canal, South America and the Falkland Islands.

Silver Cloud will also receive 18 Zodiac boats and host a team of 19 experts who will give daily lectures on the histories, landscapes and cultures of each area visited.

