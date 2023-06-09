When it comes to Eastern Caribbean cruise ports, heading to a great beach always tops the list of excursion picks. Some passengers sign up for pre-booked escapes to tried-and-true locales, such as beach bars specifically designed for daytrippers, while others look for beach resorts fronting the turquoise sea, which sometimes means purchasing a day pass to make it easier all around. Still, other cruisers prefer the thrill of finding their own special stretch of paradise.

Whether you're looking for popular public beaches filled to the brim with other cruisers or a tiny, tawny spits of sand, here's a guide to nine places, from the Bahamas to St. Maarten, where you can get a jump on your tan.