Where P&O Cruises offers a more traditional style of cruising -- geared towards British holidaymakers -- with a focus on food, wine and entertainment, Royal Caribbean offers action-packed fun you would associate with a more modern cruise experience. Think fast-paced waterslides, surf simulators, skydiving, rock climbing walls and big West End-style shows.

Royal Caribbean bases most of its ships in the U.S. and Caribbean, with just Anthem of the Seas sailing out of Southampton in 2022.

Whereas, P&O Cruises has five ships operating from Southampton in 2022 -- brand-new flagship Iona, Britannia, Ventura, Aurora and Arcadia. Arvia, P&O Cruises' next new ship, will debut in Southampton in December 2022, offering a short season of Canary Islands cruises before repositioning to the Caribbean.

Vaccination policies differ for these two popular cruise lines, too. While Royal Caribbean has not yet determined its health and safety protocols for 2022 sailings departing from Europe, but for all U.S. and Caribbean departures, passengers over 12 must be fully vaccinated and under 12s need to show a negative test before embarkation.

P&O Cruises vaccination policy differs from Royal Caribbean’s in that all passengers aged 18 and over must be fully vaccinated. Five to 17 year olds must either be fully vaccinated or provide a negative PCR result prior to departure, while those aged four and under can travel providing parents/guardians meet the vaccination requirements

(Note: Vaccination policies change all the time, for the most up to date information visit the P&O Cruises and Royal Caribbean websites.)