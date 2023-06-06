P&O Peninsular Club Cruise Loyalty Program

The multi-tiered Peninsular Club is P&O's cruise loyalty program for past passengers. Cruisers are automatically enrolled once they have accrued 150 points, with each night spent onboard a P&O Cruises ship worth 10 points. All members get discounts on future cruises and onboard purchases, and higher level members also get discounted travel insurance, invitations to special onboard events and more.
Also, to maintain status in the very highest membership tiers, Baltic and Ligurian, you have to cruise with P&O very regularly. Passengers who have the lifetime points necessary to attain these levels (2,501-plus points), but don't cruise 80 nights or more within the three years preceding their next cruise will either not advance from the Caribbean level, or will get put back into the Caribbean level from higher levels achieved when cruising more frequently.
Available with 150 to 500 points
5 percent discount on onboard purchases
Discounts on select sailings
Assistance of a dedicated Loyalty Manager while onboard
Access to dedicated phone help line
Delivery of Peninsular Club magazine
Available with 501 to 1,000 points
Receive all Pacific perks
7.5 percent discount on onboard purchases
Complimentary glass of Champagne during sail-away party
Lapel pin upon reaching Atlantic status
Available with 1,001 to 2,000 points
Receive all Atlantic perks
8.5 percent discount on onboard purchases
Access to an exclusive onboard cocktail party on all cruises of eight nights or longer
P&O Cruises slippers in your cabin on each sailing for onboard use
Lapel pin upon reaching Mediterranean status
Available with 2,001-plus points
Receive all Mediterranean perks
10 percent discount on onboard purchases
10 percent discount on P&O Cruises travel insurance
Option to book newly released sailings before the general public
End-of-year gift from the cruise line
Priority lane at check-in
Early check-in at 1 p.m.
Complimentary half-bottle of Champagne in your cabin on the first formal night of each sailing
Access to a fine-dining lunch hosted by one of the ship's officers on all cruises of eight nights or longer
Lapel pin upon reaching Caribbean status
Available with 2,501-plus points and 80 to 200 cruise nights (within the three years before your next cruise)
Receive all Caribbean perks
Option to choose seats on inbound and outbound flight charters to Caribbean fly-cruises before the general public
50 percent discount on laundry service
Lapel pin upon reaching Baltic status
Available with 2,501-plus points and 201-plus cruise nights (within the three years before your next cruise)
Receive all Baltic perks
Invitations to inaugural events for the cruise line's new ships
Access to exclusive lounge prior to embarkation
Early embarkation at 12:30 p.m.
Complimentary pressing service for formal attire prior to first formal night
Lapel pin upon reaching Ligurian status