Port Everglades, the Fort Lauderdale cruise port, is one of the three busiest cruise ports in the world. Port Everglades has eight cruise passenger terminals with fully accessible facilities yet it operates like a well-oiled machine, estimating 45 minutes to one hour from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to check-in.
Many cruise lines use dedicated terminals at Port Everglades, though on extra busy days, a cruise line may use an alternative port. Be sure to review your cruise boarding pass information prior to arrival.
1850 Eller Drive Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Many cruise lines use dedicated terminals at Port Everglades, though on extra busy days, a cruise line may use an alternative port. Be sure to review your cruise boarding pass information prior to arrival.
Port Everglades Terminal 2: Princess Cruise Lines
Port Everglades Terminal 4: Disney Cruise Line
Port Everglades Terminal 18: Royal Caribbean
Port Everglades Terminal 19: Holland America Line
Port Everglades Terminal 21: Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruise Lines
Port Everglades Terminal 25: Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean
Port Everglades Terminal 26: Holland America Line
Port Everglades Terminal 29: Celebrity Cruises, Holland America Line, Royal Caribbean
Port Everglades has three entrances to enter the cruise port in Fort Lauderdale: the 17th Street Causeway entrance located at Eisenhower Boulevard (Northport, closest to the shops and restaurants); the State Road 84 entrance located off U.S. 1 (Midport, closest to the airport hotels); and the I-595 East entrance (Southport, closest to the airport).
From I-95 South: Take Exit 26 to I-595 East. Then follow Exit 12B to Port Everglades.
From I-95 North: Take Exit 24 to I-595 East. Then follow Exit 12B to Port Everglades.
From I-75 North or South: Take Exit 19 to I-595 East. Then follow Exit 12B to Port Everglades.
From the Florida Turnpike North or South: Take Exit 54 to I-595 East. Then follow Exit 12B to Port Everglades.
From within Fort Lauderdale: The 17th Street Causeway and State Road 84 entrances offer convenient local access. Signage within Port Everglades offers guidance to parking garages and passenger drop-off areas.
Port Everglades offers two parking garages and two surface lots. The Heron Parking Garage services Terminal 2 and Terminal 4. The Palm Parking Garage services Terminals 19, 21, 25, 26 and 29. Shuttle service is provided between the Palm Parking Garage and Terminal 29. Surface Lot 18 is adjacent to Terminal 18, while Lot 19 is located between Terminals 18 and 19.
All garages and parking lots have parking for disabled passengers with unimpeded access to crosswalks and elevators.
All parking facilities at Port Everglades offer day rates along with short-term parking. Port Everglades does not currently offer pre-payment or parking reservations. Onsite payment may be made with cash, debit cards and credit cards. Visit Port Everglades for current parking rates.
Port Everglades recommends guests drop off luggage and passengers at the terminal before parking.
Several off-site private parking lots are available near the Port Everglades Fort Lauderdale cruise port. In addition, several Fort Lauderdale hotels offer Park and Fly packages that allow you to leave your car for the duration of your cruise.
There is a free cell phone waiting lot for visitors picking up guests on disembarkation day.
Passengers on cruises departing from Port Everglades will most often fly into Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, a mere six-minute journey. Taxis and rideshare services are readily available.
There is no direct public transit between Fort Lauderdale's airport and Port Everglades, but there are airport shuttles to Port Everglades.
At each terminal, the private Go Airport shuttle has a pick-up location with a small and easily identifiable stand in front. Visitors should reserve rides in advance.
Cruise line transfer shuttles are also often available to pre-book for passengers arriving by air on the same day of cruise departure.
Getting to Port Everglades from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is a breeze. It's about a six-minute ride, and there's no shortage of taxis at the airport. Uber and Lyft are also great options.
Passengers arriving at Miami International Airport face a minimum 45-minute drive to Port Everglades. Taxis and rideshares are readily available at the airport.
Public transit between Miami International takes a minimum two-hour journey split between the MIA mover and Tri-Rail. There are service shuttles to Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale that make for more practical options.
The private Go Airport shuttle has a pick-up location with a small stand in front. Visitors should reserve rides in advance.
Similar to Fort Lauderdale's airport, pre-booked cruise line transfer shuttles are also often available for passengers if they are arriving on the same day their cruise departs.
Plan for a minimum 45-minute taxi ride from Miami's airport to Port Everglades. Taxis are available at each terminal. Both Uber and Lyft are also available.
Local and chain restaurants, grocery stores and convenience stores abound nearby along U.S. 1, as well as along 17th Street leading to the Northport entrance.
The Harbor Shops, which are accessible from 17th Street, is a convenient plaza with dining, grocery and clothing stores and banks.
Within a 20-minute drive, other restaurants and shops for purchasing last-minute items can also be found along Fort Lauderdale Beach.
Port Everglades has a limited number of wheelchairs onsite. Instead, contact your cruise line ahead of time to let them know if you'll need wheelchair assistance for embarkation.
Porters are quick to assist with checking in bags curbside so that they can be processed to your cabin. Be sure to properly label bags with the luggage tags issued by the cruise line.
Restrooms are available inside and outside of each terminal.
Complimentary Wi-Fi is available throughout each passenger terminal.
Each terminal at the cruise port in Fort Lauderdale has between 1,000 and 3,000 seats and can supplement that number with folding chairs during long delays.
Luggage storage is not available onsite at Port Everglades.