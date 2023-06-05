Port of Brisbane Directions

It's important to be aware of Brisbane's traffic when coming to the cruise port. Make sure to give yourself ample time and plan accordingly.

From the City

Port of Brisbane is a 20-minute drive from Brisbane’s city center, but you should allow an additional 20 minutes during rush hours. Drive towards Fortitude Valley along Elizabeth Street, then continue straight along State Route 25. Turn right onto Marine Road, which leads straight to the terminal.

From the Brisbane Airport

The Port of Brisbane is adjacent to the Brisbane Airport and will take about 15 minutes without traffic. From the airport, take Airport Drive and head south-east following signs for the Brisbane International Cruise Terminal. Keep left at the fork to continue on Lomandra Drive, which will dead-end at State Route 25. Follow directions above.