Port of Galveston Parking

Port of Galveston has parking available at all terminals with each facility marked with blue banners reading "Port of Galveston Cruise Parking."

For Terminal 25 and Terminal 28, Lot A (160 33rd Street) and Lot B (224 33rd Street) offer free shuttle bus service for cruisers both to and from the terminal. An Express Lot (2702 Harborside Dr.) is within walking distance of Terminal 25 and Terminal 28.

Terminal 10 offers several parking options. The North Lot (1152 Royal Caribbean Way) is onsite and within walking distance of the cruise terminal. The North Lot also has a premium section for covered parking.

The South Lot is at 1201 Royal Caribbean Way, and The Pier 14 Lot is at 1390 Royal Caribbean Way. The premium option at The North Lot is immediately next to the terminal, while the other parking lots offer guests a free shuttle service to and from the terminal.

The port recommends that drivers drop off passengers and luggage first before heading to the parking lot. Porters are available for baggage assistance on embarkation day.

The Galveston port for cruise ships accepts the following forms of payment for parking: Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover credit cards. Cash is not accepted. Guests may also pre-book parking at Port of Galveston.

Visit Port of Galveston for current parking rates. Spots are available for those with disabled parking permits.

Galveston also has several private parking garages near the terminal. In addition, several Galveston hotels offer Park and Cruise/Fly packages that allow you to leave your car for the duration of your cruise.