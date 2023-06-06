Port of Montreal Directions

Below are driving directions to the Port of Montreal's Grand Quay:

From the North: Take Autoroute 25 S. Then, follow Rue Notre-Dame E to Avenue Viger E in Ville-Marie, Montreal. Take the Ave Viger exit from Avenue Viger E. Then, take Rue de la Commune E to the Port of Montreal.

From the South (New York): Take I-87 N. Note that you need a passport to cross the border. Once you're in Canada, continue on Autoroute 15 N.

Take Exit 53 to merge onto Boulevard Marie-Victorin/Autoroute 15 N toward Montreal/Quebec/Autoroute 20 O/Autoroute 10/Sherbrooke. Use the right lane to take the Autoroute 10 O/Autoroute 15 N/Autoroute 20 O/Pont Champlain ramp to Montreal. Merge and take Exit 58 for Autoroute 10 O toward Centre-Ville/Downtown.

Continue on Route 10 O (oust means west) to Exit 1 for Rue Wellington toward Rue Notre Dame. Follow Rue de la Commune O until you reach the Port of Montreal.

From the West (Ottawa): Take the Trans-Canada Hwy/ON-417 E and follow it along Route Transcanadienne E/Autoroute 40 E. Use the left lane to take the Autoroute 15 S exit toward Autoroute 10/Montreal/Centre-Ville/Pont Champlain and continue on 15 S. Then, use the middle lane to take Exit 63E for Autoroute 720 E/Autoroute Ville Marie toward Centre-Ville.

At the fork, keep right and follow signs for Autoroute 15 S. Then, merge onto Autoroute Ville-Marie/Autoroute 720 E. Take Exit 6 toward Rue Berri, then follow Rue de la Commune E to the Port of Montreal.