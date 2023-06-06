The Port of San Diego was first established in 1962 and is now the fourth largest port in California. The port, which is located in the heart of downtown San Diego, has two cruise ship terminals: B Street Pier and Broadway Pier.
Read on for our Port of San Diego breakdown, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Port of San Diego and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Port of San Diego.
B Street Pier International Cruise Ship Terminal 1140 N. Harbor Dr. San Diego, CA 92101
The address is for B Street Pier and is the address cruisers should use since this is where cruise ships are docked (more information below).
The Port of San Diego has two cruise terminals: B Street Pier and Broadway Pier. B Street Pier is the larger of San Diego's two cruise terminals. Most cruise ships dock here, while the Broadway Pier terminal is used for a third berth on busy days.
Port of San Diego B Street Pier and Broadway Pier Terminals host the following cruise lines: Holland America, Disney Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, Windstar Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises, MSC Cruises, Viking Cruises, Silversea Cruises, Oceania Cruises and Hurtigruten.
From San Diego International Airport (SAN):
Travel southbound on North Harbor Drive for about 10 minutes. The Cruise Ship Terminal will be on the right.
From Interstate 5 South:
Take Exit 17 (the Front Street exit), staying in the right lane. Turn right onto Ash St., then left onto Harbor Dr. The Cruise Ship Terminal will be on the right.
From Interstate 5 North:
Take Exit 16B (the 6th Avenue exit). Turn left onto 6th Avenue, right onto Ash Street, then left onto North Harbor Drive. The Cruise Ship Terminal will be on the right.
Cruise ship passengers can't park their vehicles on the pier. However, there are many affordable parking options nearby. The most convenient parking is across the street at Wyndham San Diego Bayside Garage. The lot is secure and has both self-parking and valet parking available.
ACE Parking is just two blocks from the San Diego cruise port, but advance reservations are necessary. Opposite from the cruise terminal is another parking location, which is BRIC North Garage. There is BRIC South Garage available as well under the InterContinental Hotel.
Passengers on cruises departing from the Port of San Diego can fly into San Diego International Airport (SAN). The B Street Pier Cruise Terminal is a short 10-minute drive from San Diego International Airport.
For real-time traffic information and essential updates, check out San Diego Transportation's 511.
Bus 992 runs from downtown San Diego to the cruise ship terminal. It runs every 15 minutes, seven days a week.
SuperShuttle shared-ride vans are accessible at the airport, too. Reservations can be made in advance, but are not required.
Taxis and rideshares (Uber and Lyft) are all conveniently available at San Diego International airport. Simply follow the signs leading to the Transportation Plazas for a taxi; a transportation coordinator will place you with the first available taxi.
Uber and Lyft pickups can be found by following signs for Ground Transportation in Terminal 1 and the Transportation Plazas in Terminal 2.
Along North Harbor Drive, you can find several restaurants in close proximity to satisfy any craving. Seaport Village is just a six-minute drive from the cruise terminal and offers dozens of shops and eateries all in one location. The closest mall, Westfield Horton Plaza, is just a six-minute drive away.
Embarcadero Marina Park is a 12-minute drive from the San Diego cruise terminal and offers pristine cityline views on the waterfront along with well-kept green areas, restaurants and more.
If you have the time and would like to visit the famous San Diego Zoo, it's only a 15-minute drive from the San Diego cruise port without traffic. Balboa Park, which is a 10-minute drive away, is a great place to decompress with 1,200 acres of greenery, an abundance of walking trails, museums, cafes and shops.
Amtrak stops at the Santa Fe Depot, which is a mere 10-minute walk or 4-minute drive from the San Diego cruise terminal.
The historic Santa Fe Depot is only two blocks from the San Diego port and provides access to Amtrak along with the local commuter train COASTER, the Trolley System and transit bus system.
B Street Pier Cruise Terminal has wheelchair accessible elevators, as well as a passenger gangway. Wheelchairs are not provided by the terminal. If you require wheelchair assistance to board the ship, make sure to arrange with your cruise line in advance.
If wheelchairs are required for the duration of the sailing, passengers are responsible for providing their own or renting one from their cruise ship (if they offer them).
Porters are available at the terminal entrance to assist with your luggage.
Restrooms are available inside the terminal.
Four hours of free Wi-Fi access are available for cruise passengers in the San Diego cruise terminal. There is an option for higher bandwidth speed for a small fee.
Ample seating is available while you wait to board your ship.
Lockers are not available at the B Street Pier Cruise Terminal. San Diego Airport Luggage Storage is a private company that stores/handles luggage both at the cruise terminal and the airport. Checking your bags in early at the airport before your flight could be a possibility depending on your airline and time frame.
Another option for luggage storage is through Bounce, a website/mobile app that connects you with nearby locations that offer storage for your luggage while you explore.
Depending on your cruise line, you might be able to skip baggage claim at the San Diego Airport and have your bags delivered directly to your ship from the airport. Check with your cruise line to confirm/arrange this service.