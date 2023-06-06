Port of San Francisco Directions

If you’re planning to take your car, below are directions for the San Francisco cruise port:

**From the North (via the Golden Gate Bridge) **

Cross the bridge on US-101, then take Exit 437 and turn left onto Girard Road, which will become Marina Boulevard. Keep following as the street makes a 90-degree turn and becomes Laguna Street.

After two blocks, turn left onto Bay Street, which will eventually dead-end at the Embarcadero. Turn right onto the Embarcadero. You will pass the terminals and make a left U-turn at the next point where you can cross the median, then proceed to the San Francisco cruise port where you'll turn right to enter.

**From the South & Airport (north on US-101) **

Take US-101 North, following it until the two right lanes split off to become I-280 North (Downtown direction). Stay on I-280 until the freeway ends at King Street. Continue straight onto King Street, which will become the Embarcadero. Follow the Embarcadero until you reach Pier 27, and make a right turn to enter the Port of San Francisco.

**From the East (via the Bay Bridge) **

Cross the bridge on I-80, positioning yourself in one of the two right-hand lanes as you near the city. Take Exit 2C onto Fremont Street. Turn right onto Howard Street, which will lead to a dead end at the Embarcadero.

Turn left onto the Embarcadero and follow it until you reach Pier 27; then make a right turn to enter. If you're coming from this direction, allow plenty of time for backups at the toll plaza and downtown traffic, particularly during rush hour.