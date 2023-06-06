Pre-Cruise Planning Checklist

We've all heard the horror stories of people who show up for their cruise, only to realize they don't have the right passport or visa. Perhaps we've been guilty of putting off travel research, only to find out that the tour guide we want is booked up or a shore excursion sold out. Or -- and who hasn't done this? -- we're staying up until 3 a.m. the night before our trip, trying to do last-minute packing and other preparation.

A little planning goes a long way toward a smooth sailing. To keep you on track -- and keep important tasks from falling through the cracks -- click on (and print out) this and refer to it from the time you book your cruise to the night before you set sail. We realize that not every line item will be applicable to your trip and -- depending on when you book and your planning personality -- you might be checking off tasks a little earlier or later.