Princess Captain's Circle Cruise Loyalty Program

Captain's Circle is Princess Cruises' four-tier loyalty program for past passengers. Passengers qualify for the four levels based on either days cruised or "cruise credits" (whichever is higher). All passengers receive one credit for each cruise taken, and receive double credits for each cruise booked in a suite or as a solo traveler occupying a cabin alone. In order to start receiving Captain's Circle benefits, passengers must have completed their first cruise and registered on the Princess Cruises website.

Princess Cruises loyalty program members in all tiers get access to special pricing on certain cruises, as well as on early bookings. They also receive a monthly newsletter and membership pin. However, the Captain's Circle program's genuine perks lie with folks who achieve Platinum or Elite status. Princess members in these tiers receive free internet credits, priority tender service, embarkation and disembarkation, extra in-cabin amenities and more.

Note: P&O Australia passengers can have days cruised count towards the Princess Cruises loyalty program. The policy is slightly different for P&O UK, where only bookings made before December 2017 count towards the Princess program.

Captain's Circle Levels and Benefits

Gold

Available after completion of your first Princess cruise

Discounts on cruise bookings made at least a year in advance

Deposit reduced to 10 percent on early cruise bookings

Special offers on select itineraries throughout the year

Access to members-only onboard events

Princess Passport memory book

Collectible destination stamps

Access to a dedicated onboard host

Subscription to Captain's Circle magazine and e-newsletter

Gold member recognition pin

Access to Captain's Circle online information center

Chance to win a photo contest for a free cruise

Ruby

Available from your fourth cruise or after 31 cruise days

Receive all Gold perks

Free package upgrade when you purchase a standard Princess Vacation Protection plan

Exclusive access to shoreside Captain's Circle help line

10 percent off commemorative cruise DVD

Ruby member recognition pin

Platinum

Available from your sixth cruise or after 51 cruise days

Receive all Ruby perks

Complimentary copy of the Cruise Atlas, which includes itinerary details for the coming year and is released annually

Preferred check-in at the start of your cruise

Access to Platinum Disembarkation Lounge, including light refreshments

Free internet credit from 150 to 500 minutes, depending on length of sailing

Platinum member recognition pin

Elite

Available from your 16th cruise or with 151-plus cruise days

Receive all Platinum perks

Priority tendering and disembarkation

Early or late disembarkation upon request

Complimentary shoe shine service

Complimentary laundry and dry cleaning services

One free mini-bar set up

Complimentary in-cabin canapes on formal nights upon request

Complimentary in-cabin afternoon tea

Upgraded bath amenities

10 percent discount at onboard boutiques

Free wine tasting

Elite member recognition pin

