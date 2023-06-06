  • Write a Review
Princess Captain's Circle Cruise Loyalty Program

Shayne Rodriguez Thompson
Contributor

Captain's Circle is Princess Cruises' four-tier loyalty program for past passengers. Passengers qualify for the four levels based on either days cruised or "cruise credits" (whichever is higher). All passengers receive one credit for each cruise taken, and receive double credits for each cruise booked in a suite or as a solo traveler occupying a cabin alone. In order to start receiving Captain's Circle benefits, passengers must have completed their first cruise and registered on the Princess Cruises website.

Princess Cruises loyalty program members in all tiers get access to special pricing on certain cruises, as well as on early bookings. They also receive a monthly newsletter and membership pin. However, the Captain's Circle program's genuine perks lie with folks who achieve Platinum or Elite status. Princess members in these tiers receive free internet credits, priority tender service, embarkation and disembarkation, extra in-cabin amenities and more.

Note: P&O Australia passengers can have days cruised count towards the Princess Cruises loyalty program. The policy is slightly different for P&O UK, where only bookings made before December 2017 count towards the Princess program.

Captain's Circle Levels and Benefits

Gold

  • Available after completion of your first Princess cruise

  • Discounts on cruise bookings made at least a year in advance

  • Deposit reduced to 10 percent on early cruise bookings

  • Special offers on select itineraries throughout the year

  • Access to members-only onboard events

  • Princess Passport memory book

  • Collectible destination stamps

  • Access to a dedicated onboard host

  • Subscription to Captain's Circle magazine and e-newsletter

  • Gold member recognition pin

  • Access to Captain's Circle online information center

  • Chance to win a photo contest for a free cruise

Ruby

  • Available from your fourth cruise or after 31 cruise days

  • Receive all Gold perks

  • Free package upgrade when you purchase a standard Princess Vacation Protection plan

  • Exclusive access to shoreside Captain's Circle help line

  • 10 percent off commemorative cruise DVD

  • Ruby member recognition pin

Platinum

  • Available from your sixth cruise or after 51 cruise days

  • Receive all Ruby perks

  • Complimentary copy of the Cruise Atlas, which includes itinerary details for the coming year and is released annually

  • Preferred check-in at the start of your cruise

  • Access to Platinum Disembarkation Lounge, including light refreshments

  • Free internet credit from 150 to 500 minutes, depending on length of sailing

  • Platinum member recognition pin

Elite

  • Available from your 16th cruise or with 151-plus cruise days

  • Receive all Platinum perks

  • Priority tendering and disembarkation

  • Early or late disembarkation upon request

  • Complimentary shoe shine service

  • Complimentary laundry and dry cleaning services

  • One free mini-bar set up

  • Complimentary in-cabin canapes on formal nights upon request

  • Complimentary in-cabin afternoon tea

  • Upgraded bath amenities

  • 10 percent discount at onboard boutiques

  • Free wine tasting

  • Elite member recognition pin

Other Cruise Line Loyalty Programs

Updated January 08, 2020
