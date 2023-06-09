Princess Cruise Packing List

Medallion and Accessory

If you're sailing on one of Princess' ships outfitted with OceanMedallion technology, be sure to order and pack your OceanMedallion, since it replaces the traditional cabin keycard and serves as your ship ID and onboard credit card.

Since the quarter-sized medallions could be easy to lose, Princess pairs them all with lanyards for safekeeping and easy wearing, but you can also buy more fashionable accessories (athletic wristbands, necklaces, clips, etc.) to hold them. If you've purchased your accessory in advance or have one from a previous sailing, don't forget to throw it in your carry-on, along with your OceanMedallion.