Princess' Sun-Class Cruise Ships

Differences Among Ships Within the Sun Class

The most notable difference between the two ships in Princess' Sun Class is the number of specialty restaurants each offers. Sea Princess has two: Sterling Steakhouse and Cafe Corniche, offering free pizza at lunch and dinner, along with a small selection of dinner items (some complimentary, some for an extra fee) in the evening.

Sun Princess has three specialty venues: Sterling Steakhouse, Kai Seafood Bar and SHARE by Curtis Stone. Like all other Princess Ships, Sea Princess offers a small selection of dishes created by celebrity chef Curtis Stone in its main dining rooms but does not have the standalone SHARE.

Sun Princess also has the more robust International Cafe, which offers complimentary small-plate sandwiches, quiches, salads and baked goods. Sea Princess has La Patisserie, with its smaller selection of items and more limited open hours.

Bars and lounges on both ships are mostly the same. Sea Princess, however, is the only one of the two to offer The Nook, which boasts a menu of 60-plus whiskies and cocktails.